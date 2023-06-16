Crunchyroll adds two new entries to their summer 2023 anime line-up

Crunchyroll has added two new series to their 2023 anime summer line-up and that includes Liar, Liar, and Reign of the Seven Spellblades. The streaming platform has updated their summer list ahead of the upcoming Anime Expo event, which is set to announce a few more surprises regarding Crunchyroll and other similar brands.

The announcement by the company also revealed the territories in which those series are going to be released, and other fresh details pertinent to the two aforementioned franchises and a few others.

Liar, Liar and more details about Crunchyroll's 2023 summer anime plans

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll



READ MORE: It's time to go back to school with two more titles heading to Crunchyroll next month! Liar, Liar and Reign of the Seven Spellblades join our July lineup.READ MORE: got.cr/2NewJulyShows It's time to go back to school with two more titles heading to Crunchyroll next month! Liar, Liar and Reign of the Seven Spellblades join our July lineup.✨ READ MORE: got.cr/2NewJulyShows https://t.co/SqUr4ZaGNc

Focused on creating more hype before the Anime Expo event, Crunchyroll have announced some of the new anime series that will be streamed on their platform.

This includes the Liar, Liar anime, which is set to adapt Haruki Kuō’s light novel series, and Reign of the Seven Spellblades, which is another light novel series. The latter is written by Bokuto Uno and is going to be adapted into an anime.

Both series are set to be released on July 8, 2023, with the streaming company having a strong focus on the summer. Another important project that has been recently announced for the month of July is the special premiere episode of TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You, which is set to be released on the second day of that month during the Anime Expo event.

Anime Expo is the largest anime event and convention in North America, which takes place in Los Angeles, California. It usually includes many film and series premieres, making it one of the best places to promote new projects.

Anime24pl @anime24pl New trailer for TV anime series "Liar, Liar". Studio: GEEKTOYS.



It will premiere on 1st July 2023. New trailer for TV anime series "Liar, Liar". Studio: GEEKTOYS.It will premiere on 1st July 2023. https://t.co/HrNfLrhPjs

Liar, Liar is an urban fantasy story that is set in a place called Academy Island. The main character is a transfer student called Hiroto, who happens to beat the strongest people and gets the ranking of Seven Stars, thus becoming the new strongest in the place.

However, once these events happen, Hiroto becomes a target, leading to a series of unexpected events.

On the other hand, Reign of the Seven Spellblades tells the story of Oliver, who joins a prestigious school filled with a lot of dangers. He has nothing but a white cane and a sword, but he would also have to form an alliance with a girl named Nanao, who wields a katana, if they both want to survive in the many different ordeals in this place.

Both series are based on light novel series and they combine urban fantasy elements with traditional manga and anime tropes, making them two very fascinating projects in their own right.

