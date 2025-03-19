Crunchyroll confirms spring 2025 anime season lineup and full schedule

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 saw anime streaming service Crunchyroll officially reveal its lineup and full schedule for the upcoming spring 2025 television anime season. The platform also clarified which series would be receiving alternate language dubs, and what languages those series would receive additional dubs in.

Ad

In what’s already a stacked broadcast season across the board, Crunchyroll has distinguished itself by acquiring the rights to household name series like My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. Other highlights of their offerings include Fire Force season 3, Wind Breaker season 2, the next Black Butler season, and of course, the resumption of the One Piece anime’s Egghead Arc.

Crunchyroll’s impressive spring 2025 season buttressed further by the One Piece anime’s highly anticipated return

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Per the latest available information, Crunchyroll’s spring 2025 offerings will begin premiering on Sunday, March 30, 2025. The final premiere date for the platform’s series is currently listed as Saturday, April 12, 2025. Unlike last season, there are no additional series which have yet to get formal release dates, meaning that fans can expect to have access to everything on the service by April 12. There are, however, several series continuing from the winter 2025 season.

Ad

Also read: Crunchyroll, Aniplex launch Hayate anime production company

The full lineup for Crunchyroll’s spring 2025 anime season is as follows:

March 30

The Unaware Atelier Meister (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German)

April 1

Once Upon a Witch's Death (English)

Catch Me at the Ballpark!

April 2

The Beginning After The End (English, French)

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!

April 3

WIND BREAKER Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows

April 4

Fire Force Season 3 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive?

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German)

April 5

To Be Hero X (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)

Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc- (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)

SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary Season 2

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Russian)

Anne Shirley (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! (German)

Classic★Stars

April 6

One Piece (Egghead arc resumes)

Witch Watch (English)

The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)

April 7

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish)

Zatsu Tabi -That's Journey-

Summer Pockets

#COMPASS2.0 ANIMATION PROJECT

April 8

The Shiunji Family Children (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)

April 10

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)

April 11

Teogonia (English)

April 12

Food for the Soul

Mono

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned above, several series will also be continuing to broadcast from Crunchyroll’s winter 2025 season. These are The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, Case Closed (Detective Conan), I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!, and You and Idol Precure. Those continuing series which Crunchyroll produced dubs for in winter 2025 should also see those additional language dubs continue.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback