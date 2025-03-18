10 most anticipated Spring 2025 Anime, ranked

The upcoming season is the Spring 2025 Anime Season, which will bring a new set of anime series to quench the thirst of the fans. The start of 2025 was pretty bright, with anime like Solo Leveling season 2 and Sakamoto Days airing in the Winter 2025 anime season. However, will the Spring 2025 Anime Season match the hype of the previous season?

To some fans' surprise, this might be possible as the Spring 2025 anime line-up could be as good as the Winter 2025 anime season, if not better. However, just like always, the outcome is dependent on how animation studios execute each anime and how well the series is received by the fandom.

For this purpose, before the start of the season, we compiled 10 of the most anticipated Spring 2025 anime based on the hype created on the internet and ranking from famous anime databases like MyAnimeList and Livechart. After reading this list, fans might get a good idea of what the Spring 2025 anime will bring to the table.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the writer's opinion.

Fire Force season 3, Lazarus, and 8 of the other most anticipated Spring 2025 Anime

10) To Be Hero X (Tu Bian Yingxiong X) | Release: April 5, 2025

X as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Aniplex)

The Spring 2025 anime that might become a proper replacement for the generational shonen series My Hero Academia, To Be Hero X is an anime-original series following a unique plotline. Moreover, this anime will also replace One Piece in its broadcast timing so fans might expect big things from it.

The anime takes place in a supernatural world where normal people become heroes based on people's trust. Among the small heroes is Mr. X, the hero whom people trust the most. However, given how anyone can become a hero based on people's trust, the true path to becoming people's savior is still unknown.

9) The Children of the Shiunjin Family (Shiunji-ke no Kodomotachi) | Release: April 8, 2025

The Shiunji sisters as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Doga Kobo)

The anime series that follows a source from the same author as Rent-a-Girlfriend, The Children of the Shiunjin Family is an anime adaptation that is bringing some untalked-about aspects of society into the spotlight. From the same animation studio as Oshi no Ko, the anime promises an impact that might take it to another level if everything goes right.

The anime is centered around the Shiunjin Family who is famous for their rich father who is known all across the country. Just like the father, his children are also the talk of the town, and big things are expected from them. However, one day, the father reveals a ground-breaking secret that would change the lives of his children.

8) I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Season 2 (Slime Taoshite 300-nen, Shiranai Uchi ni Level Max ni Nattemashita: Sono Ni) | Release: April 5, 2025

Azusa and Laika as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Teddy)

One of the best slice-of-life anime series, I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Season 2 is one of the few Spring 2025 anime series on the hotplate due to its studio change. Fans might presume that a studio change might not have much of a change for a slice-of-life anime but animation quality might be one of the key elements to making this genre special.

The anime's prequel showcased the story of Azusa, a former corporate slave, reborn inside a fantasy world as a witch. As requested by her, she enjoyed a quiet life in this world by killing low-level slimes. However, she eventually received a high level after 300 years, taking some people under her wing, and hoping to create a family.

7) Please Put Them On, Takamine-san (Haite Kudasai, Takamine-san) | April 2, 2025

Takamine as seen in the anime trailers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

One of the most anticipated Ecchi-genre anime, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san is a Spring 2025 anime series that is considered by some the second coming of Re: Zero but with an adult twist. While the anime's content might become a big issue in the eyes of some fans, its popularity could reach some unexpected heights.

The anime follows the tale of Koushi Shirota, the most unappealing student in his class, who struggles to do anything properly. The exact opposite of Shirota is Takane Takamine, the ace of the whole school who is perfect at everything. However, one day, Shirota learns about Takamine's ability to rewind time through a questionable procedure that associates these two for life.

6) Aharen is Indecipherable season 2 (Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Season 2) | Release: April 7, 2025

Raido and Aharen as seen in the anime trailers (Image via FelixFilm)

One of the most innovative rom-com series that combined popular pop culture references with an over-the-top comedy in the first season, Aharen is Indecipherable season 2 is one of the most anticipated Spring 2025 anime. With the majority of voice casting and staff members returning, this anime sequel might become one of the most hilarious series of 2025 if executed correctly.

The anime's prequel introduced Raido and showcased him falling in love with Aharen, the eccentric girl. Together, these two went on bizarre adventures, exploring things that none of them had experienced before.

5) Lazarus | Release: April 6, 2025

Axel as seen in the anime trailers (Image via MAPPA)

The anime that features the return of Shinichirou Watanabe (the writer of popular works like Cowboy Bebop), Lazarus is one of the most anticipated Spring 2025 anime series. With a commendable staff and an amazing voice casting, the series might become generational or face the same fate as Suicide Squad SUICIDE if not executed properly.

Taking place in 2052, the anime features the tale of genius Dr Skinner who saved the world from all sorts of diseases by creating the drug Hapuna. However, after creating the drug, the genius doctor disappears and reappears with the issue of how this drug might kill everyone in a few years. So, to take care of him and his evil plan, Lazarus, a group of 5 agents, is assembled.

4) The Beginning After the End (Saikyou no Ousama, Nidome no Jinsei wa Nani wo Suru?) | Release: April 2, 2025

The main protagonist and his family as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Just like Solo Leveling, The Beginning After the End is one of the most popular manhwa series that is receiving an anime adaptation in this Spring 2025 Anime Season. Sadly, the anime might disappoint its fandom through underwhelming production, as hinted by the trailers. However, the fans are hopeful for a rejuvenating experience.

The anime tells the tale of Grey, the strongest king in history, who gets reincarnated as a powerless boy named Arthur. Reborn from zero, Arthur strives to achieve the same height as his previous life. However, with new enemies, Arthur's path to greatness might be harder than expected.

3) Wind Breaker season 2 | Release: April 4, 2025

Sakura as seen in the anime trailers (Image via CloverWorks)

Considered the second coming of Tokyo Revengers with a stronger plotline, Wind Breaker season 2 might be the most anticipated anime of Spring 2025 Anime Season for the fans who consider it special. With a leveled-up anime quality, as visible through the anime sequel's trailers, Wind Breaker season 2 might become a fan favorite with just its first episodes.

Wind Breaker season 1 introduced Haruka Sakura, the oddball who joined Furin High in Makochi, hoping to conquer it through his fists. However, here he met friends who showcased the true value of trust. Slowly, Sakura climbed the ranks in his school, hoping to conquer it as the strongest one day.

2) My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Vigilante: Boku no Hero Academia Illegals) | Release: April 7, 2025

Koichi as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Bones Film)

The prequel of the popular anime My Hero Academia featuring a similar protagonist, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes takes things to a whole new level with a unique plotline that might make it generational after the main series concludes with its finale season. Animated by a new studio with experienced staff members, the series is one of the most anticipated Spring 2025 anime.

The anime tells the tale of Koichi, a boy with the underwhelming ability to slide on the ground, who aims to become a hero in a society where people have overpowered abilities. However, a one-time encounter with a vigilante, an unofficial hero, Koichi's life might take a drastic change and give him the ambition to become someone he never expected to become.

1) Fire Force season 3 (Enen no Shouboutai: San no Shou) | Release: April 5, 2025

Shinra and Arthur as seen in the anime trailers (Image via David Productions)

Arguably the most anticipated Spring 2025 anime that returned after almost 5 years, Fire Force season 3 is the final season of the anime adaptation. To conclude the anime with a perfect ending, the pressure on the series' studio, David Production, would be exceptional. However, given the past 2 sequels, might turn out the same, if not better.

The first two sequels introduced Shinra as he was recruited by the 8th Special Fire Brigade and reunited with his brother Sou. The prequels unveiled some mysteries while still keeping some on hold, which would be unveiled in the finale season as Shinra and his team strive to achieve more as the 8th Special Fire Brigade.

Final thoughts

Other than these Spring 2025 anime series, there are some other ones that fans might want to keep tabs on, including sequels like Shoshimin: How to Become Ordinary Season 2 and new ones like Anne Shirley. However, the 10 mentioned above are the cream of the crop from the Spring 2025 Anime Season that might give the fans a rough idea of what they should expect from the upcoming season.

