Re:Zero season 3 reveals the only weakness of Regulus Corneas

With Elsa and the Great Rabbit taken care of and the Sanctuary restored, Natuski Subaru was breathing easy in Re: Zero season 3. However, that was short-lived as a letter prefacing the end of peace arrived and subsequently, Subaru and Emilia headed to Priestella. Fans were eager to witness what developments this would bring and they were't let down.

Among the many intriguing happenings of Re:Zero season 3, the one surrounding the Witch Cult's Sin Archbishop, Regulus Corneas, turned out to be best one. Following what was shown, this individual appeared to be nearly all powerful and devoid of any sort of drawback. However, given Subaru's reputation, the spotlight was finally on Regulus' major weakness, as his survival hinged on external factors—his wives’ heartbeats.

Regulus Corneas' weakness finally divulged in Re:Zero season 3

Without further ado, the revelation of Regulus' weakness came about in Re:Zero season 3 episode 10. The most recent episode featured a battle between the Sin Archbishop and Subaru, Emilia and Reinhard. It was during this fight that Subaru's quick thinking and deduction were crucial in figuring out the chink in this antagonist's seemingly impenetrable armor.

In essence, Subaru was able to grasp how Regulus' Authority worked. The boy found out that the ability had something more to it. To put it simply, Authority of Greed was split into Lion's Heart (what Subaru caught on to) and Little King. Individually, these abilities were considerably powerful but presented too heavy of a setback to Regulus. However, used in tandem, they were unmatched.

Lion's Heart enabled Regulus to nullify fatal damage by halting the time of his own body, immunizing him to all physical phenomena while experiencing the force of attacks. This power had a 5-second time limit, exceeding which caused great pain and soon heart failure.

Meanwhile, Little King allowed him to share a small "Lion’s Heart" with his wives, linking their heartbeats to his and thereby bypassing the five-second limit and granting him continuous invincibility as long as at least one wife remained alive. To ensure the advantage, he accumulated over 200 wives, who had a little piece of Lion's Heart.

Emilia vs Regulus (Image via White Fox)

Now, this is exactly what Subaru figured out when he asked Reinhard to check if Regulus' heart was "still beating". This gave him a cold, corpse-like appearance, and a non-beating heart, thus eliminating the need for any ordinary human bodily functions. Soon, Subaru realized that Regulus’ wives, who were unknowingly hosting fragments of his power, were the key to his downfall.

If somehow their heartbeats were to stop, Regulus would be compelled to rely on his own heart, which would trigger the deadly 5-second time limit of the ability. Given the anticipation for episode 11, this revelation was a key turning point considering how formidable Regulus proved to be. But nonetheless, with Subaru figuring this out, the tide of battle would surely turn.

A moment like this underscored Subaru's genius and in a way, his improved battle IQ, analyzing his opponent's move to figure out an opening. Not only that, it also emphasized how Regulus' arrogance blinded him to his own vulnerability. Despite his overwhelming strength, he relied on others for survival which ultimately contributed to his downfall—one that Re:Zero season 3 unveiled.

Final Thoughts

Natsuki Subaru (Image via White Fox)

Re:Zero season 3 revealing Regulus Corneas’ weakness highlighted an important thematic point—arrogance feeds into downfall. Regulus' abilities, his invincibility, and capacity to stop time for his body, made for a near-unbeatable combo. However, his overconfidence made him fly too high and overlook that his survival somehow depended on his wives’ heartbeats.

Over securing his dominance, this reliance ultimately became his greatest vulnerability. Subaru’s quick thinking and deduction skills once again turned the tide of battle, reinforcing his intelligence and confidence in high-stakes battles. Again, this development was vital for the fight as well as for Subaru's growth.

