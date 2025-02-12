Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10: Subaru figures out Regulus' Authority as Priscilla vs Sirius begins

Following the premiere’s generally equal focus on all of Subaru Natsuki’s allies and their fights, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10 was expected to hone in on one or two for most of its runtime. Officially released on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, it did just that by primarily focusing on Subaru Natsuki, Reinhard van Astrea, and Emelia’s fight against Regulus Corneas.

However, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10 also excitingly saw Priscilla Barielle and Liliana Masquerade’s fight against Sirius Romanée-Conti begin. With likely the two most anticipated fights of the Counterattack Arc in the spotlight, episode 10 is an incredibly exciting and enthralling watch.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10 sees Subaru and Priscilla’s fights get fully underway

Brief episode recap

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10 began immediately where the last episode left off. Felix Argyle likewise picked up a knife to defend Crusch Karsten against Sin Archbishop of Lust, Capella Emerada Lugunica. Capella likewise approached Felix and coerced her into attacking, transforming into Crusch after to play with her emotions. Capella attacked her in kind, and revealed she had no idea how to heal a body that gave into dragon blood like Crusch’s.

However, the real Crusch sleeping in bed was actually shown to be Anastasia Hoshin, who intervened shortly thereafter. Anastasia revealed that she knew Capella would come here after the speech she made, setting off traps she had set up for Capella specifically. She was eventually pushed to the sewers beneath the city, where Al was waiting for her. The two traded barbs as they prepared to fight each other to the death.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10 then shifted focus to Reinhard van Astrea, who was still fighting Sin Archbishop of Greed Regulus Corneas. While Reinhard was clearly in control, Regulus took no damage from his attacks as evidenced by his incessant chattering and lack of visible injuries. Regulus tried telling him it wasn’t a simple matter of force, prompting Reinhard to try a different method by first launching Regulus up into the sky.

Emilia plays a key role in Subaru and Reinhard's offensives in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10 (Image via White Fox)

After knocking him back down, Subaru told Emilia to cast a massive ice magic spell, which would see him crushed by a huge ice boulder. Upon crashing down, the immediate area around the impact froze, which unfortunately wasn’t enough to stop Regulus. Reinhard pushed Subaru out of the way as Regulus targeted him for an attack, forcing Emilia to intervene while Reinhard recovered and returned.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10 saw Regulus rant about how he’s a perfect, complete human and that anything they try against him is futile. Emilia argued against his perfection from an emotional standpoint, berating him for how he treats his wives. However, she then seemingly realized something important, but simply said she hated him after. Subaru told her to calm down until they figured out how to hurt him, while Regulus prepared a massive attack of his own.

After dodging the attack, Emilia grabbed Subaru’s hand and used her ice magic to create an escape route for them. However, Regulus was somehow walking across the ice without issue, catching up to them almost immediately. She sent Subaru ahead with a lesser spirit while trying to attack Regulus herself, which still proved fruitless. Regulus called her an unsuitable bride, which she welcomed, while Subaru made a way for the two of them to escape temporarily.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10 saw Reinhard return at this point, attacking with his sheathed sword. Subaru then enacted “Plan J,” with all of the group’s tactics up to this point being similarly named. Like the others, this one also proved unsuccessful, prompting Subaru to ask her for a hint. She revealed his alias of Little King amongst the wives, prompting Subaru to realize that all of the Sin Archbishops thus far were named after stars.

He also realized Regulus means little king” in Latin, as well as something else. He asked Emilia if Regulus’ hands felt warm or cold when he was choking her, prompting her to say it felt like neither, as if he was made of nothing. Subaru asked Reinhard to find out if Regulus’ heart was beating or not as focus shifted to Priscilla Barielle and Liliana Masquerade versus Sin Archbishop of Wrath Sirius Romanée-Conti.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10 saw Liliana and Sirius connect on ideals initially, leading the singer to come under the effects of her abilities. Priscilla’s answer to getting Liliana out of this headspace was to kiss her, which confused and upset her. Sirius then revealed that civilians under her control were gathering, prompting Priscilla to erect a barrier. This likewise led the Sin Archbishop to recognize Priscilla as a fierce and unique opponent as their fight began.

Subaru figures out Regulus' Authority ability in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10 (Image via White Fox)

As they fought, Sirius teased that she knew something about Priscilla via the phrase “Iris and the Thorn King,” and Priscilla’s reaction to it. Liliana, meanwhile, went to free the nearby civilians under Sirius’ control. Focus then returned to Subaru and co, where Reinhard confirmed that Regulus’ heart wasn’t beating. However, Regulus seemingly threw Reinhard far enough into the sky to put him out of commission for a while, prompting Subaru to come up with a new plan.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 10 saw him whisper something to Emilia before telling Regulus they had him cornered. Subaru then revealed his plan to make Regulus cry before they defeat him, revealing that he figured out his Authority. Subaru claimed that the true nature of his Authority is the ability to stop time for his own body, which Regulus’ face confirmed. The episode ended with Sirius continuing to tease Priscilla with similar phrases, countering as she attacked.

Final thoughts

With stakes significantly raised in the fights against both Regulus and Sirius, season 3 episode 10 sets up exciting achievements for Subaru and Emilia, and major developments for Priscilla. However, it may be some time before fans see these come to pass, with a focus on some of the other fights happening throughout Priestella likely to be episode 11’s focus. In any case, season 3 episode 10 gives fans plenty to be excited about and look forward to.

