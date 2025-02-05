Re:ZERO season 3 episode 9: Counterattack Arc begins with Subaru and co confronting their enemies

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 9 was expected to pick up immediately where the Attack Arc left off, specifically focusing on Subaru Natsuki and Reinhard van Astrea. Officially released on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, the pair’s fight against Regulus Corneas was shown, but didn’t hog the spotlight.

Instead, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 9 bounced around in perspective to show the start of every major fight fans can expect from the final episodes. This even included an unexpected encounter at the installment’s end, which completely changes the group’s approach to dealing with the Witch’s Cult.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 9 kicks off every major fight in the Counterattack Arc

Brief episode recap

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 9 began with Priscilla Barielle and Liliana Masquerade preparing for their coming battle. Anastasia Hoshin joined them shortly thereafter, with Priscilla giving Anastasia permission to use Al to protect the government building. Liliana said this must mean she trusts Al after all, but Priscilla disputed this, saying there’s much he doesn’t tell her. Priscilla then implied that Anastasia was somehow giving Julius Euclius a “sense of unseemly guilt.”

Priscilla then confirmed her intent to go in without a plan, simply confronting Sin Archbishop of Wrath Sirius Romanée-Conti head-on with Liliana by her side. Focus then shifted to the streets of Priestella, where Otto Suwen was rushing to retrieve the Tome of Wisdom. He came upon Felt and her allies in the process, who were fighting against Lye Batenkaitos, one of the Sin Archbishops who represent Gluttony.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 9 then saw Wilhelm van Astrea and Garfiel encounter the Sin Archbishop of Lust Capella Emerada Lugunica. Their targets of former Master Swordsman and Wilhelm’s late wife Theresia, and Eight Arms Kurgan then appeared. Wilhelm expressed rage at how his late wife’s corpse was being used, while Garfiel remembered the injury Mimi Pearlbaton suffered last time they encountered the two undead. With this, each of them rushed into battle.

Subaru and Emilia finally reunite in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 9 (Image via White Fox)

This prompted Kurgan to reveal himself fully, while Theresia still stayed under her disguising cloak. However, Wilhelm quickly cut part of it off, revealing Theresia to be her former youthful self. Focus then shifted to Priscilla and Liliana, where the former realized the latter was worried about Kiritaka Muse. Priscilla assured her that he’d still be alive, also revealing that the Witch’s Cult aren’t who killed the Council of Ten members, but another group.

Just as Liliana tried asking for the identity of these killers, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 9 saw Sirius appear with a blast of flame. Focus then shifted to Subaru Natsuki and current master swordsman Reinhard van Astrea, who were attempting to rescue Emilia from Sin Archbishop of Greed Regulus Corneas. Regulus struggled to believe that Emilia could choose Subaru over him, saying her choosing Reinhard would at least be understandable.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 9 then saw Reinhard reveal the history of his Dragon Sword, saying it can’t be drawn from its sheath unless there’s a worthy opponent nearby. In turn, since he couldn’t draw it, this meant Regulus wasn’t worthy, which infuriated him. He ordered the pair to stand still or every woman in the church would be killed. Regulus then blames the pair for forcing him into such a cruel act, confusing Subaru and Reinhard with how nonsensical he is.

Regulus even said he’d be a tool for them to murder the women with, making no sense whatsoever. However, Emilia saw the opportunity and moved to freeze Regulus in place with her ice magic. She then demanded that all of the wives be set free right now, prompting him to break free of his restraints and begin choking Emilia. He insulted her as he did so, and eventually pressured Subaru and Reinhard into negotiating with him as a result.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 9 saw Regulus demand Reinhard drop his sword and approach, which he did. Regulus then revealed Reinhard would be forced to endure one attack from Regulus in order to call off their dispute, which he agreed to. Reinhard then reminded Subaru of his promise to cover the areas in which Reinhard is lacking as Regulus attacked. Reinhard immediately collapsed in a pool of his own blood, with Regulus implying that he was now dead.

However, Reinhard stood up immediately after, reminding Regulus of his promise to set the hostage free as his wounds were seemingly healed. Regulus then grabbed Emilia’s ice knife for himself, attacking Regulus with it as focus shifted back to Otto. As Otto realized there were multiple Sin Archbishops of Gluttony, he joined Felt’s group of fighters. However, Lye was more interested in Subaru, identifying him as the hero who made the speech to the town.

Subaru and Reinhard struggle versus Regulus in Re:ZERO season 3 episode 9 (Image via White Fox)

Seeing an opportunity, Re:ZERO season 3 episode 9 saw Otto trick Lye by saying he could take him to Subaru in exchange for guaranteeing his survival. However, Lye saw through the trick and attacked, prompting Otto to reveal the ace up his sleeve in the form of two giant water dragons. Ricardo and Julius meanwhile ran into the other Archbishop Sin of Gluttony, Roy Alphard, beginning their attack immediately.

Meanwhile, Reinhard then revealed to the others that he was totally uninjured, explaining that he did die but was brought back to life by the divine protection of the phoenix. As they spoke, Regulus reappeared, seemingly uninjured from Reinhard’s attack. Reinhard then decided to keep him occupied while they found out the secret to his invulnerability. Emilia then tried to talk sense into Regulus’ wives, but none of them expressed a desire to leave or faith in Reinhard.

Re:ZERO season 3 episode 9 then saw Subaru tell Reinhard that they were changing plans, seemingly prompting Reinhard to shift into another gear in his fight. Subaru then spoke to the wives, trying to motivate them into rebelling against Regulus. Focus then shifted to Garfiel and Wilhelm, who were also struggling against their respective opponents. The episode ended with Felix Argyle and Crusch Karsten being visited by Capella herself.

Final thoughts

As fans expected, the return of Re:ZERO’s third season wasted no time starting the action. Virtually every major fight fans can expect in the Counterattack Arc has begun in a rousing and exciting fashion. While it’s unclear which will get the focus first, this ninth episode overall from the anime’s third season does at least confirm that each will be a high-stakes, heart pumping watch.

