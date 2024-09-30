Re:Zero is popular for its storyline, character development, and particularly its female cast. Each of the characters in the story has fearlessness, wisdom, or emotional depth. It is often these female characters who play a great role in events around the main character, Subaru.

Be it their concrete combat prowess, strategic thinking, or loyalty; they are remembered by fans for years. From the heroines to the villains, every one of these characters stands out in their own right.

Here are the 10 best female characters in Re:Zero, ranked from least to most impressive.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the anime.

Beatrice, Rem, and 8 other best female characters in Re:Zero, ranked

10) Frederica Baumann

Trending

Frederica Baumann as seen in anime (Image via White Fox)

Frederica Baumann is popular for her fiery sense of loyalty and strength. The half-beast maid of Roswaal's mansion, she balances her tender nature with combat capabilities quite beyond the ordinary. Frederica is protective of those she cares about, especially the people of the mansion and her brother, Garfiel.

Her commitment to responsibility and lack of fear to go straight into danger make her a necessary element to support Subaru and his friends. She, when necessary, unleashes her powerful beast. So even though she's calm and collected most of the time, the powerful beast inside of her makes her a memorable and mighty presence in this series.

9) Felt

Felt as seen in anime (Image via White Fox)

Felt is peculiar in Re:Zero because of her fierce independence and street-smart attitude. The slum-born girl displays natural qualities that can be compared to leadership and a deep feeling of justice. Her rebellious nature, alongside quick thinking and agility, has made her a huge force in the Royal Selection.

She could survive high stresses and pressure and has the will to challenge nobility. She was a thief who rose to become a candidate to be crowned, which adds depth to her role in the story.

8) Elsa Granhiert

Elsa Granhiert as seen in anime (Image via White Fox)

Elsa Granhiert is impressive due to her chilling persona as the "Bowel Hunter" where she leaves a strong impression because of her lethal skills and unpredictability. Her calm yet twisted features create an uneasy tension every time she appears.

Elsa's dark fighting skills, combined with her addiction to blood and homicide, give the whole story a dark. She is an antagonist who never backs down, always pushing Subaru and his friends to their limits. Her darkness and deadliness make her one of Re:Zero's greatest villainous characters.

7) Petra Leyte

Petra Leyte as seen in anime (Image via White Fox)

Petra Leyte is known for her youthful optimism and determination regardless of her young age. A maid in Roswaal's mansion shows incredible loyalty and affection toward Subaru. The boldness speaks about her, as she fearlessly runs into dangers, therefore proving to be brave.

Petra's gentle soul brings a flair of innocence and hope into the otherwise rather harsh world in Re:Zero. Even though a minor character, she still portrays rich development coupled with her role in being supportive of Subaru, making her memorable within the series.

6) Crusch Karsten

Crusch Karsten as seen in anime (Image via White Fox)

Crusch Karsten is a noblewoman famous for her intelligence, leadership, and unwavering resolve. As the leader of the Karsten family, she takes her duties seriously, guiding her faction with wisdom and power. She can make strategic decisions, especially at critical moments, earning her respect from allies and foes alike.

Crusch also believed in honor and justice, not wanting to fight for personal interests but for the greater good. Her specialty, Divine Protection of Wind Indication, an ability that enhanced her powers of combat, makes her a wonderful warrior on the field of battle.

5) Beatrice

Beatrice as seen in anime (Image via White Fox)

Beatrice is an obscured powerful character in Re:Zero, with knowledge of magic, and as the protector of the Forbidden Library. As much as she is cold, aloof, and mysterious, she deeply cares for those close to her, especially Subaru.

Her contract with Echidna reveals multiple layers of loneliness and vulnerability that lie hidden beneath her hard and tough exterior of Marida. As the series progresses, she emotionally develops in tandem with Subaru's attachment to her, which makes her a fan-favorite character in the story.

4) Echidna

Echidna as seen in anime (Image via White Fox)

Echidna, the Witch of Greed, is one of the most enigmatic and intelligent characters in Re:Zero. The ardent desire for knowledge makes her exploit others while all the time remaining composed and calm in thought and deed.

Regardless of her sinister motives, Echidna’s charm lies in her sharp mind and ability to offer Subaru valuable insights.

Her multi-layered personality really keeps one guessing, balancing curiosity with danger in every encounter. Echidna challenges Subaru mentally and emotionally as a character, making the story complex and deep.

3) Ram

Ram as seen in anime (Image via White Fox)

Ram brings a unique mix of strength and loyalty to the story of Re:Zero. As a half-elf maid, she is not only skilled on the battlefield but also clever, often outsmarting her enemies. Her tough exterior hides her deeper side, most importantly in her bond with her sister, Rem.

This relationship shows her fierce protectiveness and makes her more relatable. Regardless of her cold attitude, Ram’s moments of vulnerability add richness to her character. Her strong desire and sharp mind make her a standout figure in the series.

2) Emilia

Emilia as seen in anime (Image via White Fox)

Emilia is a key character in Re:Zero, known for her kindness and determination. She dreams of becoming the ruler of Lugnica, but her half-elf background makes others judge her unfairly because of her resemblance to the Witch of Envy.

Regardless of all that, she stays caring and selfless, always trying to help others. Emilia struggles with doubt and fear, which makes her easy to relate to, and she grows stronger as the story goes on. Her compassion and willpower put her as the second-best female character in Re:Zero.

1) Rem

Rem as seen in anime (Image via White Fox)

Rem shows deep loyalty and strength throughout Re:Zero. Starting as a cautious maid, she becomes Subaru’s strongest supporter, even putting her life on the line for him more than once. Her love for Subaru pushes her to do things others wouldn't.

While Emilia has her moments, Rem goes beyond what’s expected, constantly standing by Subaru and helping him grow. Her emotional confession and steady presence prove she is the best female character in Re:Zero.

Final thoughts

Re:Zero has some truly memorable female characters. Frederica’s loyalty, Beatrice’s hidden feelings, and Crusch’s leadership each bring something special to the story. Felt’s strong will and Elsa’s dark nature add more depth to the plot.

Characters like Ram and Rem go even further, with Rem’s loyalty and sacrifices making her stand out the most. Her constant support for Subaru and the emotional moments she creates really leave a mark on the story. Rem's impact shows why she is the best female character in Re:Zero.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback