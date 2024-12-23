2024's Nina the Starry Bride captures this perfectly through its tale of an orphan named Nina who must impersonate a princess for a political alliance. This fantasy romance anime hold a special place for many fans, bringing emotionally resonating stories against magical backdrops.

Her subsequent journey of self-discovery while navigating complex relationships and duty makes for a compelling narrative. If you love Nina the Starry Bride anime and yearn for similar recommendations with memorable characters, evocative settings, and touching themes, you have come to the right place.

The following anime expands on strengths of immersive worldbuilding, nuanced conflicts, and sweet slow-burn romances, which left Nina the Starry Bride lovers wanting more. Read on for the list awaiting your next entertaining watch.

Note: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

10 best anime to watch if you like Nina the Starry Bride

1. Snow White with the Red Hair

Snow White with the Red Hair (Image via Bones)

With its fairy tale aesthetics and strong-willed heroine, Snow White with the Red Hair should appeal greatly to Nina the Starry Bride enthusiasts. The anime centers on Shirayuki, a young herbalist who chooses to leave her country after attracting the inappropriate attention of the prince.

She cuts her hair and finds her way into the neighboring kingdom of Clarines, where she befriends the kind yet mysterious Prince Zen. Shirayuki must navigate royal court life while forming a deep bond with Zen. Shirayuki’s tale follows a “rags to riches” rise from commoner to royalty through chance.

Fans will enjoy Shirayuki’s courage and self-assuredness, as well as the natural chemistry between her and Zen. With its romantic fantasy setting dealing with themes of identity and relationships, Snow White with the Red Hair makes a perfect next watch.

2. The World is Still Beautiful

The World is Still Beautiful (Image via Pierrot)

For those who enjoyed the political intrigue and arranged marriage in Nina the Starry Bride, The World is Still Beautiful offers another take on those very elements.

Set in a fantasy realm of powerful kingdoms, the anime focuses on the independent princess Nike who agrees to marry the domineering yet oddly charming King Livius. Though initially overwhelmed, Nike resolves to win over Livius and the people of his kingdom with her sincerity.

Nike exhibits strength remarkably similar to Nina as she navigates unfamiliar royal waters after her marriage. Fans will surely relish the electric dynamic between Nike and Livius as their relationship evolves from past arrangements into genuine affection against political headwinds.

3. Yona of the Dawn

Yona of the Dawn (Image via Pierrot)

The show begins with the sheltered princess Yona living an ideal life until her father’s murder turns everything upside down. Forced to flee the kingdom, Yona embarks on an arduous quest to survive and save her homeland from tyranny with her trusted friend Hak.

Paralleling Nina’s journey, Yona must transform from a pampered princess into a resilient young woman overcoming physical and emotional challenges. She also finds herself conflicted in affection between Hak and her childhood sweetheart Soo-won.

With its themes of identity, forbidden love, and overcoming adversity amid political drama, Yona of the Dawn undoubtedly deserves a spot on this list.

4. The Twelve Kingdoms

The Twelve Kingdoms (Image via Pierrot)

For fans who enjoyed Nina stepping into Princess Alisha’s shoes, The Twelve Kingdoms takes on a “regular girl turned princess” storyline with aplomb.

The series follows Yoko Nakajima, an ordinary Japanese high schooler who gets suddenly transported to another world resembling ancient China, the Twelve Kingdoms. She soon discovers she has been chosen by Keiki, the Kirin of Kei, to rule the kingdom and gets caught in political struggles while longing for home.

As Yoko adapts to her role while facing threats, viewers find parallels to Nina’s struggle with duty versus desire. The anime also shines in world-building across different kingdoms with intricate political issues, much like in Nina’s tale. Overall, The Twelve Kingdoms makes another fine pick for Nina the Starry Bride fans.

5. Fushigi Yuugi

Fushigi Yuugi (Image via Pierrot)

For another twist on cross-dimensional royal drama, Fushigi Yuugi comes recommended. This popular classic follows best friends Miaka and Yui who get transported into a magical book called "The Universe of the Four Gods," which resembles ancient China.

Miaka becomes the Priestess of Suzaku, while Yui becomes the rival Priestess of Seiryuu. Thrown into palace politics, Miaka must navigate challenges and rapidly maturing relationships as the book’s perilous events unfold around the friends with unintended consequences.

With its royal intrigue, themes of duty versus feelings, and even forbidden elements, Fushigi Yuugi aligns well with what Nina the Starry Bride viewers enjoy. Its adventure and fantasy aspects spanning two worlds also mirror Nina’s escapades, sure to captivate fans.

6. Saiunkoku Monogatari

Saiunkoku Monogatari (Image via Madhouse)

For those who liked seeing Nina navigate tricky situations as an unlikely royal, Saiunkoku Monogatari presents a strong female lead tackling similar challenges with finesse. Shuurei Kou comes from a noble family fallen on hard times, yet she remains optimistic and hardworking to achieve her goals.

Her talents catch the eye of the young Emperor Shi Ryuuki who recruits her as an imperial advisor to help him transform the failing government. Thrust into the cutthroat imperial court, Shuurei relies on her wits and courage to survive and enact meaningful change despite intense adversity.

Shuurei shares much in common with Nina as a strong-spirited young woman confronting daunting political intrigues with high stakes. Their practical intelligence and determination make both heroines instantly relatable and inspiring to follow through their journeys.

7. Romeo x Juliet

Romeo x Juliet (Image via Gonzo)

If you enjoyed the star-crossed romance between Nina and Prince Azure, you’ll definitely want to see Romeo x Juliet next. In an imaginative re-telling of Shakespeare’s tragedy set against fantasy royalty, Juliet takes on the elements from Nina’s character quite well.

Like Nina, Juliet is forced to conceal her noble identity to lead a rebellion after enemies usurp her throne. Capulet becomes the determined figurehead for resistance efforts when she meets the dashing son of the royal family, Romeo, sparking a forbidden love.

The perilous stakes push both protagonists through pain and personal struggles galore, leading viewers on an emotional rollercoaster. Backdropped beautifully against royal intrigue and fantasy drama, this one rightfully claims its spot among recommendations for Nina the Starry Bride fans.

8. Legend of Basara

Legend of Basara (Image via KSS)

Set in a post-apocalyptic desert, Legend of Basara offers relatable themes for Nina the Starry Bride fans. The anime centers around a teenage girl named Sarasa who goes undercover as her twin brother Tatara to fulfill a prophecy to liberate her people from oppression.

Disguised as the boy who was prophesied to be the Basara or savior of the wastelands from tyranny, Sarasa struggles with inner turmoil, duty, and finding allies among unlikely friends. Sarasa must take on a false identity heavier than she anticipated to serve a greater purpose despite longing for a normal life.

Viewers get to witness plenty of coming-of-age growth and self-discovery in the strong yet vulnerable protagonist. And the undertones of romance add enjoyable tension as well.

9. Princess Principal

Princess Principal (Image via Studio 3Hz and Actas)

For another inventive spin on secret identities and romance amidst steampunk political intrigue, Princess Principal should captivate Nina the Starry Bride enthusiasts easily.

The plot delves into an alt-history London where a civil war looms, following the adventures of five girls secretly working as spies. Unbeknown to most, lead girl Ange happens to be Princess Charlotte in disguise working to reclaim her royal rights.

Ange channels plenty of similarities with Nina as they hide their princess statuses to uncover betrayals while balancing their sense of duty with blossoming relationships. The mix of action, mystery, drama, and romance in a tense political setting mirrors Nina’s royal escapades.

10. Maoyu: Archenemy and Hero

Maoyu (Image via Arms)

Maoyu is set in a medieval fantasy world ravaged by war between humans and demons. The unexpected romance between a prophesied Hero and a Demon Queen joins them in a quest for lasting peace and prosperity instead of destruction.

Despite their differences, Maoyu explores themes of duty, identity, trust, and purpose, much like Nina the Starry Bride. Protagonists motivated by higher ideals rather than personal agendas retain viewer empathy too.

While uniquely substantive under its unconventional premise, Maoyu still touches the same narrative chords that earned Nina the Starry Bride its popularity among audiences. An open-minded view could enhance enjoyment for mutual fans even more.

Conclusion

Beyond its gorgeous fantasy visuals and music, Nina the Starry Bride strikes a deeper emotional chord through its multilayered storytelling.

Whether you crave more sweeping romances, political conspiracies, or coming-of-age stories with strong female leads, these anime deliver what Nina the Starry Bride fans seek. Do check them out for your next entertaining watch.

