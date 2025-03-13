5 Spring 2025 anime you need to check out (& 5 you can definitely skip)

The Spring 2025 anime lineup offers everything from high-stakes action to emotional storytelling. This is per convention, as spring anime always brings a wave of excitement, introducing fresh stories, long-awaited sequels, and visually stunning experiences.

Some shows are bound to leave a lasting impact, while others may not live up to the hype. With so many options, deciding what to watch can be overwhelming.

This season delivers must-watch titles like My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, a darker prequel to the hit franchise, and Lazarus, a high-octane thriller from Shinichirō Watanabe. On the other hand, some spring 2025 anime fail to impress, whether due to weak storytelling or uninspired execution. In this article, we’ll break down five anime you need to check out and five you can confidently skip.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article solely reflect the author's opinion and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

5 Spring 2025 anime you need to check out

1) My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

MHA Vigilantes, set to release in April 2025 (Image via Studio Bones)

Release Date: April 7, 2025

April 7, 2025 Streaming on: Crunchyroll

Set five years before My Hero Academia, Vigilantes follows Koichi Haimawari, an unlicensed hero who operates outside the Pro Hero system. Together with his partners, he confronts dangerous miscreants who escape detection from official heroes while investigating the harsh aspects of hero society.

The upcoming spring 2025 anime features a distinctive street-style action, along with compelling moral aspects that provide unique insights about the MHA world.

The new series offers viewers their first glimpse into My Hero Academia's unexplored domains and is starting at the perfect time, given that the main series’ final season is set to begin at the end of this year.

2) Lazarus

Lazarus premieres in April 2025 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Release Date: April 5, 2025

April 5, 2025 Airing on: Adult Swim

Under the direction of Shinichirō Watanabe, Lazarus presents a future action thriller that exposes how a groundbreaking drug operates as a worldwide fatal deception. A rogue task force must hunt down the mastermind behind the scheme before time runs out.

This spring 2025 anime blends Watanabe’s signature storytelling with action sequences choreographed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski. Produced by MAPPA, the anime will showcase its cyberpunk style and intense excitement through the bright night chase scenes.

3) Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX

Mobile Suit Gundam, all set to premiere in April 2025 (Image via Bandai Namco)

Release Date: April 8, 2025

April 8, 2025 Airing On: Nippon Television

In an alternate Gundam timeline, Char Aznable pilots the RX-78-2 White Gundam, leading to a bold reimagining of the One Year War. High school student Amate Yuzuriha stumbles into underground mobile suit duels, uncovering hidden truths that could change the fate of space colonies.

This spring 2025 anime features spectacular conflicts and brand new character interactions, with Amate’s first underground duel blending tactical combat with raw emotion, making it an instant standout.

4) Fire Force season 3

Fire Force season 3, set to premiere in April 2025 (Image via David Production)

Release Date: April 4, 2025

April 4, 2025 Streaming On: Crunchyroll

Company 8 returns, facing off against the White-Clad while uncovering more secrets about spontaneous human combustion. With Captain Ōbi imprisoned, the team embarks on a dangerous rescue mission.

This spring 2025 anime raises the stakes with stunning fire-based combat and fluid animation. The infiltration of a White-Clad fortress, featuring Shinra’s gravity-defying battle against a mysterious new enemy, is a highlight that fans won’t want to miss.

5) Aquarian: Myth of Emotions

Aquarina, released in January (Image via Studio Satellite)

Release Date: January 10, 2025

January 10, 2025 Streaming On: Crunchyroll

The fourth Aquarion installment explores the link between human emotions and powerful mechas. Mechanized fighters who synchronize through emotional states achieve their mechs' complete capacity, while experiencing romance as well as dramatic events alongside intense battles.

This spring 2025 anime offers stunning battles and deep character-driven moments, with a standout scene where the protagonist’s heartbreak triggers an unexpected transformation in his mech, elevating both the action and emotional stakes.

5 Spring 2025 anime you can definitely skip

1) Everyday Host

A still from Everyday Host (Image via Fanworks)

Release Date: April 4, 2025

A slice-of-life series about a high-end café host’s daily routine, Everyday Host tries to capture the charm of nightlife but falls flat. This spring 2025 anime suffers from repetitive storytelling, minimal character growth, and an over-reliance on surface-level charm rather than meaningful development.

While the atmospheric café setting is visually appealing, the predictable interactions and lack of emotional depth make it hard to stay engaged. The episodic arrangement of the show quickly becomes monotonous, offering little in terms of compelling drama or character arcs, making this one easy to skip.

2) Gag Manga Biyori GO

Gag Manga Biyori, set to release on 5 April 2025 (Image via Studio Deen)

Release Date: April 5, 2025

The latest installment in the absurdist Gag Manga Biyori series delivers its signature chaotic humor, but this spring 2025 anime brings nothing new to the table. While long-time fans might appreciate the return of its nonsensical skits and exaggerated punchlines, the humor feels repetitive, relying too heavily on randomness without meaningful comedic buildup.

The animation remains simple and deliberately crude, but the lack of fresh material or compelling character interactions makes it exhausting rather than engaging. For viewers unfamiliar with the franchise, the disjointed storytelling and hyperactive pacing can feel more overwhelming than entertaining, making it an easily skippable watch.

3) From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman

Set to release in April 2025 (Image via Silver Link)

Release Date: April 6, 2025

Following a farm boy’s reincarnation as a legendary swordsman, this spring 2025 anime relies on tired isekai tropes without adding anything new. Though the sword fights are well-animated, the protagonist’s rapid rise to power eliminates any real tension or struggle.

As the main plot displays effortless triumphs, it features side characters who celebrate his power instead of gaining personal growth. With minimal character development and an uninspired world, it quickly blends into the sea of generic isekai stories, making it easily forgettable and not worth the watch.

4) I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level - Season 2

Set to release in April, 2025 (Image via REVOROOT )

Release Date: April 5, 2025

This lighthearted sequel keeps the cozy humor of its predecessor but lacks fresh content. While longtime fans may enjoy the familiar antics, this spring 2025 anime recycles the same slice-of-life scenarios with little progression. The storyline embeds redundancy and derives no true intensity from its events, so individual episodes dissolve into each other.

The narrative feels repetitive, with no real stakes or surprises, making episodes blend. Character interactions remain charming but stagnant, leading to monotony. Unless you’re simply looking for more of the same, it’s easily skippable.

5) Yaiba: Samurai Legend

Set to release in April, 2025 (Image via Wit Studio)

Release Date: April 5, 2025

Yaiba: Samurai Legend attempts to merge historical drama with intense samurai action, but falls short. While its sword fights are fluid and the Edo-era setting is immersive, weak storytelling and underdeveloped characters prevent it from standing out.

Leaning too heavily on historical elements without adding originality, this spring 2025 anime feels derivative rather than refreshing. Unless one is desperate for samurai content, it’s an easy skip.

Final thoughts

Spring 2025 has a diverse anime lineup, offering both highly anticipated series and underwhelming releases. The storytelling and action of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Lazarus and Aquarian: Myth of Emotions provide captivating viewing experiences, while some others fail to excite with new narratives or interesting characters. Selecting the right shows ensures an enjoyable season while avoiding disappointments.

