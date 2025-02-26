Fire Force season 3 confirms April 2025 release date and more in new PV

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 saw a new trailer for the Fire Force season 3 television anime series begin streaming which revealed the first part’s release date of Friday, April 4, 2025. The promotional video also revealed and previewed the first part’s new opening theme song of “High Flame” by Queen Bee, with the ending theme yet to be revealed.

The new trailer also confirmed that Crunchyroll will stream Fire Force season 3 internationally in North, Central, and South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. As previously announced, the second and final part of the highly anticipated final season of the television anime series will premiere in January 2026.

Fire Force season 3 trailer reveals new opening theme song from series regular Queen Bee

In addition to the trailer itself, protagonist Shinra Kusakabe’s voice actor Gakuto Kajiwara appeared to reveal the anime’s international streaming information and discuss the season. He thanked fans for waiting before revealing that the cast is all “stoked” about the series’ conclusion while adding that the action is incredible and the comedy has been “cranked up.” Kajiwara ends by urging fans to watch on Crunchyroll before introducing the trailer.

The trailer primarily focuses on establishing that the White Clad and the Evangelist are finally making their move, with Captain Leonard Burns seemingly joining their side. It’s also established that Captain Akitaru Obi of Company 8 was kidnapped by the White Clad, with Shinra and co seemingly attempting to rescue him. The trailer ends shortly thereafter by revealing the aforementioned official release date of Friday, April 4, 2025.

Fire Force season 3 also confirmed that it will premiere in Japan on various channels, such as MBS, TBS, BS-TBS, and CBC. The anime will first premiere on MBS, TBS, and CBC at 1:53AM Japanese Standard Time (JST), and will later air on BS-TBS at 2:30AM JST. Domestically in Japan, the series will be available exclusively on Netflix following its television broadcast. Cruchyroll has yet to confirm what time the series will be available internationally on its platform.

Expand Tweet

Sei Tsuguta is now supervising and writing the anime’s scripts, with Mika Yamamoto as the new sub-character designer Yoshihiro Yosshioka and Mariko Kubo join Yumenosuke Tokuda as chief animation directors, with Yumi Horikosshi as the new art director. Koji Kodera is the new CG director, with Ryo Ohashi now credited as VFX supervisor. Finally, Natsuki Takei is now the compositing director of photography.

The series serves as the television anime adaptation of mangaka Atsushi Ohkubo’s original series of the same name. The manga was serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine from September 2015 to February 2022. The series’ 304 chapters were collected into 34 compilation volumes, all of which are available in English as of this article’s writing.

