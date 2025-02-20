Go! Go! Loser Ranger! manga enters two-issue hiatus due to author's health

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Negi Haruba's Go! Go! Loser Ranger! manga announced that the series will enter a two-issue hiatus in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine due to the author's poor health. Chapter 171, which was slated to be released on Wednesday in the magazine's 12th issue, will now be released in the 14th issue on March 5, 2025.

Ad

Negi Haruba's Go! Go! Loser Ranger! manga has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine since February 3, 2021, with its individual chapters collected in 17 volumes thus far. The manga has more than 20 million copies in circulation.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! manga will resume on March 5, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! manga was set to release chapter 171 on the 12th issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. However, the manga's official X account (@5Hanayome) informed via a tweet that the chapter won't be released in the 12th issue because of author, Negi Haruba's health issues.

As a result, the manga will take a break from the next Weekly Shonen Magazine issue (13) on February 26, 2025, and directly resume from the 14th issue on March 5, 2025. However, the hiatus may be extended depending on the author's health issues. Thankfully, the official X account has updated that Negi Haruba's health is steadily improving.

Ad

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! manga has become popular among the masses following its anime adaptation, which premiered on TBS and its 27 affiliated networks in April 2024. Produced by Yostar Pictures, the series is exclusively available across the world on Disney+ and Hulu in the USA. The series has also been slated for a second season. The sequel will be released on Disney+ and Hulu (North America), and the Japanese channels, like TBS and its affiliates.

Ad

About the manga

Red Keeper, as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

As a satire on the superhero genre, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! manga centers around the Divine Keepers, who defeated the Monster Army when they invaded the Earth thirteen years ago. The Divine Keepers were hailed as humanity's last hope as they defeated the higher-ranked monsters. Eventually, they emerged as heroes.

Ad

Yet, the reality was slightly different. In truth, the invaders were forced to strike a deal with the Divine Keepers. According to the deal, the "invaders" had to send a monster every week for the Keepers/Rangers to crush in front of their fans. However, one monster wanted to get rid of such an embarrassing existence. The narrative follows Fighter D, a rebellious monster, who wants to defeat the Divine Keepers and satisfy his revenge.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback