The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All anime confirmed for production

Based on Sumiko Arai's celebrated manga series, The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy At All anime has been green-lit for production. This was confirmed by the Obi jacket for the original manga's third volume, posted by the official X account of Animate's AL PLAZA Kusatsu branch in Shiga Prefecture.

Ad

Sumiko Arai originally began the series as a short story on their official X (formerly Twitter) account from July 2021 to September 2021, and started its weekly serialization in April 2022. Later, It was moved to Pixiv Comic in April 2023. Notably, Kadokawa has been publishing the manga's volumes, with two volumes released thus far. The third volume will be shipped on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn't a Guy at All anime officially announced on the third volume's obi

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Animate's AL Plaza Kusatsu branch (Shiga Prefecture) shared an image of the Animate Set for the third volume of Sumiko Arai's titular manga series. The volume's obi jacket, visible in the post, confirmed the production of The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn't a Guy at All anime.

The cover illustration for the third volume features Aya and Mitsuki, the main duo of the series. However, besides the confirmation, no further information about The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn't a Guy at All anime is revealed. In other words, pertinent details such as the show's cast, staff, or production studio have yet to be revealed.

Ad

A proper announcement regarding the series, with a promotional video and key visual, will likely be revealed in the future. That said, the text visible on the Obi jacket for the third volume proves that the anime is indeed in the works.

The plot of The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn't a Guy at All anime

Mitsuki and Aya, as seen in the manga's volume (Image via Sumiko Arai)

Even though the official staff hasn't revealed an official synopsis for The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn't a Guy at All anime, the series will likely follow the original narrative written by Sumiko Arai. The series centers around Aya, a fashionable and upbeat high school girl, who falls in love with an employee at a local CD store because of his charming appearance, style, mysterious aura, and amazing taste in music.

Ad

However, Aya doesn't know that the charming male employee at the CD store is actually her female classmate, Mitsuki, who usually prefers to keep to herself. Yet, their seats are next to each other in school, the latter can't help but be aware of Aya's crush on her. Interestingly, rather than revealing the truth to the girl, Mitsuki realizes it won't be bad to get close to her. As such, the anime will showcase a unique chemistry between Aya and Mitsuki.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback