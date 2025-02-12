Miru: Paths To My Future anime reveals studios and staff

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 saw the official website for the Miru: Paths To My Future anime project reveal the animation studios and staff for each of its five episodes. The omnibus series is being created and produced by machinery manufacturer Yanmar Holdings, and will feature unique animation studio and staff selections for each episode.

A preview image from each episode of the Miru: Paths To My Future anime was also shared on the official website, alongside additional details such as director’s comments and more. The anime project is currently slated for an April 2025 premiere, with no official release date and time shared as of this article’s writing.

Miru: Paths To My Future anime reveals staff info for each of its five episodes

The five episodes for the Miru: Paths To My Future anime are Episode 079: “Stardust Memory,” Episode 101: “The King of the Forest”, Episode 217: “Londonderry Air,” Episode 630: “Re: MIRU,” and Episode 926: “Wait, I’ll Be There. The full staff list for each episode can be found at the anime’s official website, linked in the embedded tweet above. Notable staff from each episode includes:

Episode 079: “Stardust Memory”

Animation Production: LinQ

Director: Norio Kashima

Script: Yasushi Hirano

Character Design: Sumakidori

Mecha Design: Kenji Teraoka

Episode 101: “The King of the Forest”

Animation Production: TriF Studio

Director/Character Design: Okamoto

Script: Aya Matsui

Animation Director: Shoko Miyano

Episode 217: “Londonderry Air”

Animation Production: Scooter Films x Shirogumi Inc.

Director: Tomohiro Kawamura

Character Design: Jino

Script: Kazuho Hyodo

Animation Producers: Shinya Higuchi, Hiromasa Inoue

Episode 630: “Re: MIRU”

Animation Production: REIRS

Director: Naofumi Mishina

Script: Yasushi Hirano

Character Draft: Saeko Suzuki

Animation Producers: Yukimasa Morimura, Shinichiro Sawae

Episode 926: “Wait, I’ll Be There”

Animation Production: LARX x Studio Hibari

Director: Saori Nakashiki

Character Designer/Executive Producer: Terumi Nishii

Script: Katsuyuki Suumisawwa

Art Director: Hirofune Hane

As mentioned above, the Miru: Paths To My Future anime is set to premiere sometime in April 2025. A full release date will likely be shared sometime in the coming weeks. Virtual singer group V.W.P. will perform the opening theme song of “AI=UTA.” The anime’s ending theme song, if it has one, has yet to be revealed as of this article’s writing. However, given the choice for different staff on each episode, it’s possible each will also have a unique ending theme.

Masuo Ueda serves as the executive producer of the series, with Yanmar Holdings credited with creating and producing the anime. Skyfall Co., Ltd. is offering production support, while btrax Japan LLC is cooperating with the planning of the anime. The anime’s staff previously stated a desire to steer the mecha designs away from currently existing tropes, and that the story may or may not have a traditional villain, hero, or conflict.

