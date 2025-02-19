On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for The White Mage Who Was Banished From the Hero's Party anime unveiled a promotional video. The short clip revealed the anime's July 2025 premiere and the main cast. In addition, the staff has unveiled a key visual for the series.

Fully titled The White Mage Who Was Banished From the Hero's Party is Picked Up By an S-Rank Adventurer: This White Mage is Too Out of the Ordinary!, the anime is based on the eponymous Japanese light novel series by author Sora Suigetsu and illustrator DeeCHA. Futabasha has been serializing the novels since November 2020, publishing 7 volumes. The series also has a manga version with Wasabi Mukuno's art.

The White Mage Who Was Banished From the Hero's Party anime's trailer confirms the July 2025 release window

According to the latest promotional video shared by the anime's official staff, The White Mage Who Was Banished From the Hero's Party anime is set to premiere in July 2025, i.e., in Summer 2025. However, the staff hasn't mentioned an exact release date and broadcast details yet.

The promotional video shows Lloyd meeting Yui, Silica, and others from an S-Ranked Adventure party after being kicked by the Hero's party. Upon Yui's request, Lloyd joins their team as a mage. Interestingly, the trailer reveals the show's main cast.

Gakuto Kajiwara stars as Lloyd, the protagonist, who is banished from the hero's party after being told that he's not skilled enough. Rina Hidaka voices Yui, a female swordsman, who has become an S-ranked adventurer at 16. Haruka Shiraishi joins the voice cast as Silica, an adventurer fond of magic.

Yuichiro Umehara lends his voice to Dagas, the S-ranked party's ultimate defense, who uses a gigantic shield. The other cast member is Daisuke Hirose as Cross, described as a slightly timid archer of the S-ranked Party that Lloyd joins. The new key visual of The White Mage Who Was Banished From the Hero's Party anime features Lloyd and other characters in all their glory.

Staff and the plot of The White Mage Who Was Banished From the Hero's Party anime

Lloyd, as seen in the PV (Image via Felix Film)

Hiroshi Tamada, who has previously contributed to Glass Fleet, The Heroic Legend of Arslan OVA, and others, directs the fantasy anime under Felix Film's production. Akihiko Inari is in charge of the show's scripts, while Yuta Ito is enlisted as the character designer.

Based on Sora Suigetsu and DeeCHA's light novels, The White Mage Who Was Banished From the Hero's Party anime centers around Lloyd, who gets kicked from the Hero's party after being told that he's not skilled.

Later, Lloyd encounters Yui from an S-rank party, who urges him to accompany them on a quest as a mage. Lloyd thinks he's a normal adventurer but he has unmatched skills. Eventually, he gets recruited into the S-ranked team. Thus, The White Mage Who Was Banished From the Hero's Party anime will explore Lloyd's adventure with Yui and others.

