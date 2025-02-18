Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! anime reveals April 2025 release date and more

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 saw Kadokawa reveal the official release date of Wednesday, April 2, 2025 for the upcoming television Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! anime series. This news was revealed alongside the release of the anime’s main promotional video, which streamed in two different “Wholesome” and “Gentlemen’s” versions.

The promotional video also revealed and previewed both the opening and ending theme songs for the highly anticipated Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! anime series. International streaming information for the series has yet to be announced, but fans can expect this news to come sometime in the coming weeks prior to its official release.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! anime streams two versions of main trailer ahead of premiere

The Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! anime series’ opening theme song is titled “Baby Baby Baby,” and will be performed by Masami Okui with Bonjour Suzuki. The ending theme song is titled “Hightail It” and will be performed by Makoto Furukawa. The series also announced two new cast members, with Sumire Uesaka joining the series as Erie Evergreen and Miyu Tomita joining as Rurika Kurosaki. Newly announced staff members include:

Art Director: Yukiko Ashino

Color Key Artist: Akira Hashigami

Compositing Director of Photography: Tomoyoshi Ishizuka (Tripod)

Editing: Kiyomi Yamada (EditZ)

Sound Effects: Daiki Ogawa

In Japan, the anime will premiere on April 2 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and other broadcast television channels. An advance screening of the uncensored version of the main story will be shown at the Ikebukuro HUMAX Cinemas in Tokyo on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The anime stars Daisuke Kasuya as protagonist Koushi Shirota and Yurika Kubo as titular character Takane Takamine. It’s expected that additional cast will be announced prior to the anime’s premiere.

Tomoe Makino is directing the Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! anime series at LIDEN FILMS, with Yu Sato overseeing and writing the series scripts. Ryo Yamauchi and Maya Ito are serving as character designers and chief animation directors, with Takeshi Nakatsuka composing the music, and Akane Maeda as sound director. Yen Press releases mangaka Yuichi Hiiragi’s series in English, and describes it as follows:

“Takane Takamine is the goddess of her high school. With perfect grades, athletic prowess, and unrivaled beauty, this student council president is the apple of everyone's eye-including Koushi Shirota, a below-average student with no friends or social prospects whatsoever. But he'll soon find out the secret behind Takamine's unbelievable success-her underwear! When she strips, she can undo any of her past actions, and now that Koushi knows, Takamine won't let him off so easy…”

Hiiragi’s manga began serialization in Square Enix’s Monthly Gangan Joker magazine in January 2019, and is still ongoing with regular serialization today. As of this article’s writing, the series has been collected into nine compilation volumes, all of which are either currently available or planned for release in English.

