On Sunday, February 16, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire anime unveiled a new promotional video, confirming the show's April 6, 2025, release date. In addition, the staff announced additional cast and theme song artists for the series.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire anime serves as an adaptation of author Yomu Mishima and illustrator Nadare Takamine's eponymous light novel series. The series was originally launched on the Shosetsuka ni Naro site. Following that, Overlap earned the rights to serialize the novels. The series also has a manga version with Juu Ishiguchi's illustrations.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire's new trailer confirms the April 6, 2025, release date

According to the second promotional video shared by the official staff on Sunday, February 16, 2025, I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire anime will air episodes every Saturday from 2 am JST, on ABC TV, TV Asahi, and their affiliated channels, starting April 6, 2025 (stylized as 26:00 JST, April 5, 2025). In addition, the anime will be available on AT-X every Tuesday from 9:30 pm JST from April 8, 2025.

The latest promotional video showcases Liam's determination as he desires to become an evil lord. Besides Liam, the PV showcases other characters, including the Guide, responsible for Liam's reincarnation. Moreover, the short clip reveals two new cast members: Yoji Ueda stars as Brian Beaumont, a butler who has been serving the Banfield family since Liam's great-grandfather's generation.

The other cast member is Tetsu Inada as Goaz. The character is described as an evil space pirate, who wants to bring down the Banfield family. In fact, Goaz is the Goaz Pirates' leader. Comments from the new cast members have arrived on the anime's official site, where they have revealed their thoughts regarding the characters they are voicing.

The previously announced cast members for I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire anime are: Natsuki Hanae as Liam Banfield, Reina Ueda as Amagi, Ayana Taketatsu as Nias Carlin, Takehito Koyasu as Guide, Mikako Komatsu as Christiana Leta Rosebreia, and Kaori Maeda as the young Liam sera Banfield.

Information regarding the theme songs and their artists has also arrived. Saishiu Mirai Shojo, a four-member female Japanese idol group performs the opening theme, Uchu-teki Mystery (Space-like Mystery), while Nagi Fujisaki sings the ending theme, Nantonaku (Somehow).

Staff and the plot of I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire anime

The Guide, as seen in the PV (Image via Quad)

Tetsuya Yanagisawa directs the space-themed anime at Quad Studios, with Katsuhiko Takayama supervising the scripts. Kazuya Morimae is enlisted as the character designer. He's also the chief animation director, along with Ayako Karatani, Keita Hagio, and Masahiko Suzuki. Yusuke Seo and Shun Narita are in charge of the music of the show.

Based on Yomu Mishima's light novels, I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire anime centers around Liam, who was a moral and responsible person in his previous life. However, his wife betrayed him and the man died deep in debt.

Yet, one day, he is reborn into a ruling family of an intergalactic empire. In the new life, Liam aspires to become an evil lord. Yet, even though he wants to bring destruction, Liam's actions lead to nothing but peace and prosperity.

