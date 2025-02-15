Bocchi the Rock! season 2 confirmed to be in production

On Saturday, February 15, 2025, "The Kessoku Band Tour 'We will B'" announced that Bocchi the Rock season 2 is under production. The announcement was made with a teaser video revealing the main staff. The anime also released a visual to commemorate the announcement.

Bocchi the Rock!, written and illustrated by Aki Hamazi is a Japanese four-panel manga serialized in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Max since December 2017. The manga has been collected into seven compiled volumes and was picked up by CloverWorks for an anime adaptation. With the first season aired in Fall 2022, the animation studio is gearing up for its second season.

Bocchi the Rock season 2 unveils teaser video

The teaser video showed glimpses of the anime's locations in real life. This was followed by a compilation clip of the events from the first season, giving fans a quick look at all the different characters. The teaser ended by showing a notice board that said, "We will Be back!"

The teaser video also announced the main cast for Bocchi the Rock season 2. Yusuke Yamamoto, who previously helmed as an episode director, is set to replace Keiichirou Saitou as the director for the sequel anime at CloverWorks.

Erika Yoshida is set to return as the scriptwriter, while Keimon Oda will join Kerorira as Character Designer. Keimon Oda also drew a special illustration to commemorate the occasion.

The special illustration features the main character Hitori Gotou as she is shown to be surprised after being surrounded by paparazzi. She can be seen wearing sunglasses, Kessoku Band's hoodie, and pink pants from her tracksuit.

With the decision to produce Bocchi the Rock season 2, the anime also released a special radio program by the cast and staff members.

What is Bocchi the Rock! anime about?

The Kessoku Band as seen in Bocchi the Rock! anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Bocchi the Rock! follows the life of Hitori Gotou, a lonely high school girl who yearns to make friends and perform live with a band. However, given her social anxiety, she wasn't able to make connections and instead devoted all her time to playing the guitar by herself at home.

One fateful day, Gotou met the outgoing drummer Nijika Ijichi, who invited her to join the Kessoku Band. While their first performance wasn't great, the girls feel empowered by their shared love for music. The anime follows Gotou and her friends as they try to improve as musicians while making the most of their high school days.

