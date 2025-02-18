Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League anime film reveals March 2025 US release dated

Tuesday, February 18, 2025 saw Warner Bros. announce the United States digital and physical release dates for the Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League anime film. The film will first premiere digitally in the United States on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, and will later ship on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Disc on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Both the digital and physical United States releases of the Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League anime film will offer it in both original Japanese with subtitles, and in an English dub. As of this article’s writing, no other international release dates for the film have been announced outside of the coming United States release.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League anime film confirms English dub in US release date news

The Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League anime film will stream on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and other services starting on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. On streaming platforms, fans will only get the film with bonus features being restricted to the home video release for the film. Some of these bonus features include “Bringing Justice to Japan” and “Anime Action: Choreographing the Fights.”

Additionally, Warner Bros. has announced plans to release a 2-film digital connection, including the Yakuza League sequel film and the original Batman Ninja film. No other release information for this 2-film digital connection has been revealed as of this article’s writing. The film will begin streaming on various platforms in Japan on Friday, March 21, 2025, notably meaning that the film will be released in the United States before it becomes available in Japan.

While certainly a rare occurrence, it’s far from unheard, and makes the most sense here given Warner Bros. involvement and the use of the Batman intellectual property. Wit Studios’ Suicide Squad Isekai anime series took a similar approaching, premiering in the United States a week earlier than it did in Japan. This early premiere also saw several episodes released at once, putting American audiences even further ahead in the series than Japanese viewers.

The Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League aime film stars Koichi Yamadera as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Yuki Kaji as Robin. Also starring is Kengo Kawanishi as Red Robin, Daisuke Ono as Nightwing, Akira Ishida as Red Hood, and Hochu Ohtsuka as Alfred Pennyworth. Additional starring cast includes:

Masaki Terasoma as James Gordon

Wataru Takagi as The Joker

Rie Kugimiya as Harley Quinn

Ayane Sakura as Green Lantern

Akio Ōtsuka as Aquaman

Nobuyuki Hiyama as The Flash

Romi Park as Wonder Woman

Kazuhiro Yamaji as Ra's al Ghul

Junpei Mizusaki returns from the original film to direct the sequel alongside Shinji Takagi, with Kamikaze Douga studios animating once again. Other returning staff members include scriptwriter Kazuki Nakashima, character designer Takashi Okazaki, and composer Yugo Kanno.

