Miru: Paths to My Future anime reveals story and cast for all 5 episodes

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 saw the official website for Yanmar Holdings’ original Miru: Paths to My Future anime project reveal the story and cast members for all five of its episodes. Each episode was given a key visual highlighting the voice actors who’ll star in the corresponding installment and the character roles they’ll play.

Ad

Mostly, each episode of the Miru: Paths to My Future anime series will feature a completely new cast, but one exception comes in Daisuke Hirakawa playing roles in two different episodes. Outside of Hirakawa, however, fans can expect a completely new cast in each episode of the project.

Miru: Paths to My Future anime casts Romi Park, Anna Nagase, Saori Hayami, and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Miru: Paths to My Future anime series will be made up of five episodes, each with their own independent story. The first episode, marked as Episode 079, is titled “Stardust Memory.” Cast for this episode includes Koichi Yamadera as Yoshimura, Saori Hayami as Umi Nagahama, Mariya Ise as SKD/Kanon, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Sanders, Tsuyoshi Koyama as Jackson, Kenichi Ogata as MR. ONION, and Mari Yokoo as Narrator.

The next episode, marked Episode 101, is titled “The King of the Forest.” It stars Tomohiro Ono as Mario vasco Debritto, Anna Nagase as Young Mario, Junpei Morita as Mario’s grandfather, Yasuyuki Kase as Mario’s father, Honoka Kuroki as Clara, and Makoto Furukawa as “???” which will likely be clarified prior to the episode’s airing. However, it’s also possible that Furukawa’s role is left a total mystery until the episode itself reveals what it is.

Ad

The third episode, marked Episode 217, is titled “Londonderry Air.” It will star Chiak Anzai as Amme, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Miru, Ami Koshimizu as Big Sis, and Daisuke Hirakawa as Professor. Hirakawa also stars in the next installment, marked Episode 630 and titled “Re: MIRU,” as Toshi/Drunk Man. Joining Hirakawa in Episode 630 is Nao Toyama as Miho, Risae Matsuda as Adamm, and Takuma Suzuki as Sato.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fifth and final episode of the Miru: Paths to My Future anime project is marked Episode 926, and titled “Wait, I’ll Be There.” This final episode stars Natsu Yorita as Airu, Romi Park as Izumif, Aima Tanaka as Pochimaru, and Yuko Kaida as Dr. Aira. This latest news also revealed a story summary for each episode. These summaries can be viewed on the anime’s official website, the URL to which can be found on the anime’s social media accounts.

Ad

The anime is slated for a premiere on Japanese television in April 2025, and will see staff and studios for each episode differ. Virtual singer group V.W.P. will perform the anime’s opening theme song of “AI=UTA,” and MIYAVI will perform the ending theme song “Find A Way.” Yanmar Holdings created and is producing the anime, with Masuo Ueda serving as the executive producer.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback