8 weak Isekai anime protagonists who are saved by plot armor

Isekai anime tends to have protagonists who develop extensive power once sent to another world. However, some protagonists are not strong but manage to get through impossible circumstances due to overabundant plot armor.

The characters keep dodging harm, overpowering stronger foes, or winning in ways that don't make sense considering their capabilities. Rather than skill or strategy, the plot warps in their direction, making them win when they can't support it.

While this can create some fun moments, it brings up the question of how they survive in unfriendly worlds. Whether by chance, mysterious power-ups, or handy sidekicks, these heroes defy reason to remain alive. These are the eight weak Isekai anime heroes saved by plot armor.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime.

Saitou, and 7 other weak Isekai anime protagonists saved by plot armor

1) Kazuya Souma (How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom)

Kazuya Souma (Image via J.C.Staff)

Kazuya Souma has no physical strength or fighting skills, but he takes over a kingdom with ease by virtue of his brains. Even though he was an average student in his past life, he acquired the art of politics, economics, and war strategy with little effort. His reforms encountered minimal opposition, and able-bodied allies conveniently turned up to help him rule.

Even in perilous circumstances, he never feels threatened, since the story always makes his schemes come out just right. Without these advantages, he would not make it as a ruler. Kazuya Souma is one of the weak Isekai anime protagonists rescued by plot armor.

2) Subaru Natsuki (Re:Zero)

Subaru Natsuki (Image via White Fox)

Subaru Natsuki lacks combat skills, magic, or physical strength, making him one of the weakest protagonists in Isekai anime. His survival depends solely on Return by Death, which allows him to replay events whenever he dies. Without it, he would have died hundreds of times because of his careless choices and lack of combat skills.

Rather, the narrative guarantees he always has another opportunity, regardless of how deadly his errors are. His survival is based on sheer determination and not power. Subaru Natsuki is one of the weak Isekai anime heroes rescued by plot armor.

3) Myne (Ascendance Of A Bookworm)

Myne (Image via Ajia-do)

Myne is physically weak, sickly, and has no fighting skills, and it is very unrealistic for her to survive in a medieval fantasy world. Yet she becomes noble, escapes life-threatening battles, and revolutionizes the printing business without much opposition. Even when she insults influential characters, the story conveniently protects her from dire repercussions.

Her scarce mana resources, which would normally make her a target, instead bestow upon her strong allies that defend her in every move. Myne is one of the vulnerable Isekai anime main characters rescued through plot armor.

4) Saitou (Handyman Saitou In Another World)

Saitou (Image via C2C)

Saitou has no fighting prowess or magical powers and is thus one of the weakest members of his party. Nevertheless, a series of accidents coupled with the effectiveness of his super-powered party members save him from certain death time and time again.

His locksmithing and resourcefulness contribute, but without the story going out of its way to keep him alive, they would not suffice to protect him from extremely powerful enemies or life-or-death situations. Even in the face of certain doom, things always turn out to favor him and make him continue being useful.

5) Kazuma Satou (KonoSuba)

Kazuma Satou (Image via

Kazuma Satou keeps getting himself into dangerous situations but manages to survive regardless of his poor combat skills. His luck level is unusually high, and he manages to cheat death as well as reverse fortunes in ridiculous ways.

Be it winning battles through sheer luck or counting on his powerless and unreliable party members, he manages to get out of situations that would normally lead him to fail. Even when he does die, there are convenient resurrections that keep his travels going. This places Kazuma Satou among the weak Isekai anime leads who are saved by plot armor.

6) Shuzo Matsutani (Now And Then, Here And There)

Shuzo Matsutani (Image via AIC)

Shuzo Matsutani suffers brutal torture, starvation, and close-to-death encounters in Now and Then, Here and There, but magically manages to survive unscathed by any serious permanent wounds. Though a regular boy with no fighting abilities, he keeps getting saved from execution and defeating foes much more powerful than himself.

His survival appears nearly supernatural, not due to innate strength, but because the story will not allow him to perish. Without this extreme plot armor, he would not have survived long in such a brutal world. Shuzo Matsutani is one of the weakest Isekai anime heroes protected by plot armor.

7) Mukouda Tsuyoshi (Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill)

Mukouda Tsuyoshi (Image via MAPPA)

Mukouda Tsuyoshi lives in a dangerous fantasy world without any fighting skills. His sole talent, an internet shopping mall, should render him worthless in combat, but he escapes danger due to conveniently powerful allies. A god-tier familiar Fel, the legendary beast, shields him from danger, and his cooking receives divine favor making him immune to poison.

Without these unjust advantages, he wouldn't survive a day against the monsters and challenges of the world. This places Mukouda Tsuyoshi among the weakest Isekai anime protagonists rescued by plot armor.

8) Ivy (The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash)

Ivy (Image via Studio Massket)

Ivy is born with the worst-ranked taming skill, so she is useless in a world where strength is everything. Regardless of this, she somehow survives against numerous dangers, from hostile monsters to brutal humans. Her so-called "weak" skills conveniently call in an overpowered slime pet, which saves her from injuries.

Even when presented with life-or-death situations, she always manages to escape them without too much trouble, as if the world won't allow her to fail. This makes Ivy one of the weak Isekai anime protagonists always saved by the plot.

Final thoughts

Most Isekai anime achieve tremendous power, but heroes like Subaru Natsuki, Kazuma Satou, and Ivy go against common sense by coming out alive even when they should not. Whether through constant attempts, impossibly high luck, or excessively strong friends, these heroes survive situations that don't make sense according to their attributes.

Although it can be entertaining, it also creates issues on how they still stay alive in merciless worlds. Plot armor guarantees their journey never ends, regardless of how bad things get. These weak Isekai anime protagonists live not through strength or ability, but because the story requires it.

