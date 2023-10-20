10 anime characters who have awful luck

Some anime characters seem like bad luck follows them. In many animes (these characters can be considered unlucky), the character has terrible luck, and just about every little thing they do fails. The most entertaining aspect of some of these anime characters is that you're glued to your seat, waiting to see if they succeed or get into trouble again.

Some of these anime characters are more clumsy than others, and their antics often bring humor to serious storylines. Many viewers laugh at their struggles with misfortune because it's easier to feel emotionally invested in these anime characters who have flaws like everyone else. However, there are also unlucky anime characters whose stories are more tragic than humorous.

While everyone loves a good underdog story, here's a list of ten anime characters who seem to have bad luck throughout their lives but continue to fight on no matter what life throws at them.

Ten anime characters who have terrible luck

1) Usopp - One Piece

Usopp - The Sniper of Straw Hat Pirate (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

Starting the list with Usopp, the Straw Hats' marksman, whose life is an endless cycle of unfortunate circumstances. Growing up with a missing father and a deceased mother, Usopp gained notoriety for spreading tall tales.

Despite his journey with the Straw Hat crew, he consistently finds himself in situations where defeat seems inevitable. Usopp's resilience and occasional moments of bravery make him a beloved character despite his continuous streak of bad luck.

2) Ken Kaneki - Tokyo Ghoul

Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Sui Ishida)

Ken Kaneki's life takes a dark turn even before the events that lead to his transformation into a hybrid ghoul-human. From an overworked mother's suicide to enduring abuse while living with relatives, Kaneki's story is riddled with hardship. After becoming a ghoul, his struggles intensify as he navigates a world of danger and discovers the true extent of his tragic fate.

3) Yuuko Aioi - Nichijou

Yuuko Aioi also goes by the Yukko - Anime characters (Image via Keiichi Arawi)

Yuuko Aioi, a high school student known for her laziness, discovers that even mundane everyday life can be fraught with bad luck. Miscommunications, mosquito attacks, schoolyard mishaps, and even random deer encounters are just the tip of the iceberg. Yuuko's adorable but unlucky nature makes her the perfect embodiment of perpetual misfortune.

4) Guts - Berserk

The Berserk series is currently being written by Kouji Mori (Image via Kentaro Miura)

Guts, the protagonist of "Berserk," is one of the anime characters who has experienced unimaginable misfortune throughout their life. From being thrown into war zones as a child to enduring betrayal and sacrifice, Guts' journey is filled with tragedy. He forms friendships and finds love, only for it all to be torn away. His story showcases the harsh reality that even the strongest individuals can succumb to ill fate.

5) Spike Spiegel - Cowboy Bebop

Has more of a 70s theme (Image via Hajime Yatate)

Even the coolest bounty hunter in the galaxy, Spike Spiegel, cannot escape the clutches of bad luck. His razor-sharp wit and suave demeanor are overshadowed by the emotional weight he carries. With betrayal, lost love, and all-out wars with crime syndicates, Spike's life is a rollercoaster of unfortunate events. The odds may catch up to even the smoothest operators.

6) Touma Kamijou - A Certain Magical Index

Ordinary high school student with imagine breaker power (Image via Kiyotaka Haimura)

Touma Kamijou stands out as the unlucky protagonist in a world where supernatural abilities run rampant. While others are gifted with extraordinary powers, Touma possesses the Imagine Breaker, which can nullify any magic or illusion.

Unfortunately, his own luck is negated as well, often finding himself in comical or painful situations. Despite this setback, Touma perseveres, utilizing the hand he's been dealt.

7) Kenji Harima - School Rumble

Kenji Harima is the main protagonist (Image via Jin Kobayashi)

Tthe nice guy is often left in the dust in romantic comedies, while the tough bad boy gets the girl. However, in "School Rumble," Kenji Harima breaks this stereotype.

Despite his best efforts to confess his feelings to Tenma, circumstances always find a way to keep them apart. Though it may be heart-breaking, Kenji's unwavering determination earns anime fans admiration.

8) Hasegawa Taizou - Gintama

Gintama's story is set in the Edo era (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Hasegawa Taizou, once a government official, has unfortunately fallen into a seemingly never-ending cycle of joblessness. Known as MADAO (meaning hopeless loser), Hasegawa continuously seeks new employment, no matter how degrading it may be. From losing jobs to gambling away what little he has, his life is a testament to bad luck. Yet, his perseverance and unwavering spirit are truly commendable.

9) Iyami - Mr. Osomatsu

Mr. Osomatsu is a Japanese comedy series (Image via Pierrot studio)

Among the sextuplet protagonists, Iyami stands out as the unluckiest individual. As an infamous con man, his schemes easily get discovered, often leading him into troublesome situations.

From using experimental drugs to transform into a woman for financial gain to undeniably cornering himself, Iyami's misadventures never fail to entertain us. Sometimes, karma truly has a way of catching up.

10) Kouta - Elfen Lied

It is a 13-episode based anime series (Image via studio Arms)

The anime series Elfen Lied explores the story of Lucy, a character surrounded by tragedy. However, her childhood friend Kouta bears the brunt of her actions.

After witnessing the murders of his father and sister, Kouta goes through immense emotional trauma, even erasing Lucy from his memory. Fate brings them back together years later, and Kouta continues to endure a tumultuous existence. This fate makes him one of the unluckiest anime characters. Life, as depicted in this series, is undeniably cruel.

These ten unlucky anime characters capture our hearts and make us question the fairness of their fictional realities. From everyday misfortunes to life-altering tragedies, their stories serve as a reminder that luck is a fickle companion.

Yet, through their unwavering determination and resilience, these anime characters continue to fight against the odds. Anime enthusiasts can't help but root for them, hoping that their luck will eventually turn around.

