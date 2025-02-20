Maebashi Witches anime announces April 2025 release date with PV and visual

On Thursday, February 20, 2025, the official website and X account for Sunrise's original Maebashi Witches anime unveiled the main promotional video and a key visual. According to the short clip, the anime is set to premiere on April 6, 2025.

Ad

Maebashi Witches anime, an original anime project by Sunrise, was announced with a teaser PV and visual in September 2024. The project revolves around five high school girls, who suddenly become magical witches. As witches, they sing, dance, and actualize people's wishes.

Maebashi Witches anime's main trailer confirms the April 6, 2025, debut date

Ad

Trending

According to the main promotional video shared by the anime's official staff, Maebashi Witches anime will air its episodes every Sunday from 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, starting April 6, 2025. Aside from Tokyo MX, the anime will air on BS11 every Monday at 12:30 JST, from April 7, 2025. In addition, the anime can be enjoyed on Gunma TV from April 11, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST.

The main trailer features, Azu, Yuina, Kyoka, Choco, and other characters who will appear in the series. The promotional video captures the witches' raw emotions as they sing and dance. Besides the PV, the official staff unveiled a key visual for the Maebashi Witches anime.

Ad

Centered around the theme of "Song," the visual captures the Witches merrily dancing and singing in the Witchverse. Moreover, the latest announcement confirms that the anime will have a special stage presentation at the AnimeJapan 2025 on March 22, 2025.

Cast, staff, and the plot of Maebashi Witches anime

Expand Tweet

Ad

The magical girls anime stars Hinao Sakikawa as Azu Niisato, a young girl who adores cosmetics and fashion. Sakura Kasuga lends voice to Yuina, a cheerful high school student, who loves to take emotional pictures.

Rena Motamura plays Kyoka, a girl belonging to a wealthy family. Haruka Minami stars as Choco Mitsumata, a cheerful girl. Tomokazu Sugita voices Keroppe, while Honami Momose features as Mai Kamiizumi.

Junichi Yamamoto directs the anime at Bandai Namco Pictures and PROJECT MBW animation studios, with Erika Yoshida handling the series scripts. Yu Inami is credited as the original character designer, while Nozomi Tachibana is designing those characters for animation. Yoshiki Imazu designs the Witchverse, while Yuri Habuka is the music composer. Sunrise is credited as the producer.

Ad

Azu and Yuina and other witches, as seen in the main PV (Image via Sunrise)

The voice actors of the five main characters (Yuina, Azu, Kyoka, Mai, and Choco) perform the opening theme, Sugosugi Maebashi Witches!, a song composed by TOREINA and produced by Tsunku. The witches are also performing the ending theme, Sorezore no Door.

Ad

Maebashi Witches anime is set in the Maebashi City of Gunma Prefecture. The narrative centers around five high school students, who are one day scouted by a mysterious frog, Keroppe. The frog takes them to a magical flower shop, where they transform into magical witches. As witches, Azu, Yuina, and others sing, dance and make people's wishes come true.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback