Blue Orchestra manga returns to serialization after hiatus

On February 18, 2025, Shogakukan's Manga ONE service announced the return of Makoto Akui's Ao No Orchestra (The Blue Orchestra manga) after being on hiatus for 16 months. Since releasing its 75th chapter in October 2023, the manga has been on a hiatus till the recent announcement this Tuesday. It is set to resume from the 76th chapter on February 25, 2025.

The manga was first launched by Akui back in 2017 on Shogakukan's Manga ONE app. Since then, the manga has received huge admiration from readers and grown a fan base.

Blue Orchestra manga making its comeback after 16 months

Blue Orchestra anime (Image via Nippon)

Blue Orchestra manga by Makoto Akui was first released on April 25, 2017, on the Shogakukan's Manga ONE app, followed by a feature a week later on the Ura Sunday website on May 2, 2017. A total of 11 volumes were released until it went on a hiatus on March 31, 2023. As it has been announced recently, the manga will pick up from the 76th chapter on February 25, 2025.

Indonesian publisher Elex Media Komputindo has taken up the job of publishing the popular Blue Orchestra manga this year. Elex Media licensed the manga in Indonesia since 2019. Shogakukan is set to release its 12th compiled book volume by March 12, 2025. They described the story as:

"In the fall of his third and final year of middle school, Hajime Aono, a violin prodigy, stopped playing violin for his own personal reasons. But it was also that year when he got to know a girl who told him about a high school with a prestigious school orchestra. Suddenly, the gears in the clock of Aono's life began to turn again. This is the story of a youth drama that brings forth the harmony between music and the heart!"

The Blue Orchestra manga is set to start serialization on February 25, 2025, and will publish new chapters every two weeks. Readers and fans can also read online via the Manga ONE app by Shogakukan.

Blue Orchestra (Ao No Orchestra) won the 68th Shogakukan Manga Award in 2023. The manga revolves around Hajime Aono, a violin prodigy who decided to stop playing for his own personal reasons.

It was during the fall of his final third year of middle school when he met a girl, Akine Ritsko, a fiery novice violinist who wanted to enroll in a certain high school that had a prestigious school orchestra group. Aono finds himself growing close to Ritsko, thus being brought back to the world of violinists. This was the turning point in Aono's life.

In 2023, Nippon Animation Co. adapted the Blue Orchestra manga into an anime series of the same name, which became a fan favorite from the get-go. With season 2 of the anime announced to premiere in the fall of 2025, fans of the manga look forward to enjoying their favorite series.

