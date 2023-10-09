Blue Orchestra season 2 officially announced as in production

NHK confirmed on Sunday, October 8, that Blue Orchestra season 2 was indeed in production and would be arriving sometime in the (presumably) near future. The news comes immediately after the conclusion of the series’ first season, which ended on Sunday with the release of its 24th episode.

It’s unclear when Blue Orchestra season 2 will be released, as essentially, no information on the second season has been announced beyond the fact that it is being worked on. It’s also presumed that the second season is already in production, considering both how quickly the season 2 announcement was made and how popular the first season was.

The series aired on the NHK Educational channel in Japan, but streaming availability was seemingly limited to the Disney+ platform in select international regions. Hopefully, Blue Orchestra season 2 will be more widely available, as both the manga and the first anime season have proven internationally successful when made available.

Blue Orchestra season 2 likely, but not confirmed, to premiere in late 2024, early 2025

As mentioned above, Blue Orchestra season 2 was announced as being set to be released sometime in the future. The second season will mark the continuation of author and illustrator Makoto Akui’s original manga series of the same name. The original manga series premiered in April 2017 in Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday magazine, where it is still regularly serialized at the time of this article’s writing.

Jun Sakata served as the production supervisor and chief producer for the first season of the television anime adaptation. Seiji Kishi directed the series at Nippon Animation, with Yuuko Kakihara having both written and overseen the series scripts. Kazuaki Morita designed the characters for the anime series.

It is presumed at the time of this article’s writing that these main staff members from the first season will return for the second.

The original manga series won the Best Shonen Manga award at the 68th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January of this year. Other critically acclaimed series to win the award include Komi Can’t Communicate, Dr. Stone, Mob Psycho 100, Haikyu!!, Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, and the world-famous Bleach.

Indonesian publisher Elex Media releases the manga in the region and describes the story of the series as follows:

"In the fall of his third and final year of middle school, Hajime Aono, a violin prodigy, stopped playing violin for his own personal reasons. But it was also that year when he got to know a girl who told him about a high school with a prestigious school orchestra. Suddenly, the gears in the clock of Aono's life began to turn again. This is the story of a youth drama that brings forth the harmony between music and the heart!"

