On Tuesday, February 19, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami anime unveiled a key visual and announced the show's April 6, 2025, release date. Along with this announcement, the main cast for the series is revealed.

Ad

Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami anime is an original net animation, based on Ayaka Matsumoto's eponymous boy love manga series. The mangaka launched the series originally on WWWAVE Corporation's ComicFesta site in 2022. Shueisha publishes the manga's volumes, with the third volume slated to be released on March 18, 2025. AnimeFesta green-lit the anime adaptation under the Toridori Boys love brand.

Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami anime reveals the April 6, 2025, debut date, and the main cast

Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami anime's release date confirmation (Image via @af_originalbl/X)

According to the latest information shared by the anime's official staff, the Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami anime will be released on April 6, 2025, (Spring 2025) on Tokyo MX and BS11 channels. The series will also be simultaneously released in Japan and worldwide via the Coolmic site. In addition, fans can watch the series on the official YouTube channel of Toridori, from 1 AM JST, starting April 7, 2025.

Ad

Trending

In addition, the official staff unveiled a key visual for the Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami anime, featuring the main duo, Akihiro Kaji, and his colleague, Fukami. The visual depicts Akihiro closely embracing Fukami, who stares ahead. Akihiro appears embarrassed, while Fukami seems calm in the visual.

Character designs for Akihiro Kaji and Yuu Fukami (Image via Studio Hokiboshi)

According to the official staff, Chasuke has joined the voice cast as Akihiro Kaji, the sales department's ace. He is described as a good-looking and respected employee in the company he works at. Yet, beneath the amiable surface, Akihiro is a narcissist and a playboy.

Ad

The other cast member is Marshmallow Yakitaro who voices Fukami, an employee in the company's IT department. Fukami is described as a character who looks different when he doesn't wear his glasses.

At the same time, the newly opened official website for the Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami anime has shared a comment from the original author, Ayaka Matsumoto. The mangaka is thrilled at how the voices and the movements have breathed new life into the characters. Ayaka-san urges fans to look forward to the series.

Ad

Staff and the plot of the Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami anime

Akihiro and Fukami, as seen in the manga (Image via Ayaka Matsumoto)

Akane Oozora directs the boy love anime at Studio Hokiboshi, with Eiyo Kurosaki in charge of the series scripts. Rena Nasu is credited as the character designer and the chief animation director. Koki Shinkai is the editor, while Akinori Shiba is the sound director. Takuto Tomosawa and Shurakura Houoin are the photography directors.

Ad

Based on Ayaka Matsumoto's manga, the Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami anime centers around Akihiro Kaji, whose good looks and charm have earned him popularity. Even though he appears decent on the surface, deep inside, Akihiro judges people. At the same time, he yearns for someone who can live up to his standards.

One day, Kaji goes on a business trip with his colleague, Fukami, from the IT department. Unimpressed by Fukami's appearance, Kaji realizes he can never get along with him. Yet, he discovers Fukami's irresistibly cute side once he sees him without glasses. Thus, the anime shall explore Akihiro Kaji and Fukami's interesting bond.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback