Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 confirms April 2025 release date with main visual

On Sunday, January 26, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the series unveiled the main visual for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 and announced the April 13, 2025, release date for the sequel. In addition, the broadcast information for the series has been disclosed.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 is a direct sequel to the previous installment, which released 12 episodes from April 2024 to June 2024. The series is based on Negi Haruba's eponymous superhero fantasy manga series. Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine has been serializing the manga since February 2021, with 17 tankobon volumes published thus far.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 officially announces April 13, 2025 release date with the main visual

On Sunday, January 26, 2025, the anime's official staff held the premium event, "Sentai Daishikkaku- New Year's Grand Party" at Shinjuku Piccadilly, Japan. During the event, the staff unveiled a new visual and announced that Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 will premiere on April 13, 2025.

According to the broadcast information, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 will air its episodes every Sunday from 11:30 pm JST starting April 13, 2025, on 28 CBC/TBS affiliated channels' Agaru Anime programming block. Like the previous installment, the sequel will be exclusively distributed on Disney+.

The main visual for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 features Green Battalion's Junior First Class ranger, Kanon Hisui, intently staring ahead in an abandoned classroom, along with Fighter D disguised as Hibiki Sakurama. Additionally, the visual features Angel Usukubo, a new recruit, Chitose, and a mysterious eye on the blackboard. The visual also has a tagline in Japanese, which reads, "Reveal that Madness" in English.

Fighter D, as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures)

The anime stars Yusuke Kobayashi as Fighter D, Yumika Yano as Yumeko Suzukiri, Daishi Kajita as Hibiki Sakurama, Yuichi Nakamura as Sosei Akabane, Azumi Waki as Kanon Hisui, Shiori Mikami as Angel Usukubo, Kosuke Toriumi as Green keeper, and others.

Keiichi Sato returns to direct the sequel at Yostar Pictures, with Keiichiro Ochi as the series composer and writer. Kahoko Koseki is credited as the character designer, while Yoshihiro Ike is the music composer.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! season 2 will pick up the adaptation from chapter 52 and commence the Dreamy School Life Arc. In this arc, Fighter D shall enter the Green Keeper's battalion disguised as Hibiki Sakurama. In addition, the arc will revolve around the missing high school students. It remains

