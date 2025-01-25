Sakamoto Days anime reveals new cast in episode 4 preview

Saturday, January 25, 2025 saw the television Sakamoto Days anime series begin streaming a new preview video for its next episode, also revealing two new cast members to the series. The two new cast members and their respective characters will debut in the fourth episode, set to officially release on Saturday, February 1, 2025 in Japan.

The preview video for the next episode of the Sakamoto Days anime sees these new antagonists confront the eponymous protagonist and his family at a theme park. Likewise, fans can expect the upcoming installment to be as action packed as any other, with plenty of this action highlighted in the preview itself.

Sakamoto Days anime casts voices of Mushoku Tensei’s Rudeus Greyrat, My Hero Academia’s Gigantomachia

The two newly announced cast members for the Sakamoto Days anime series are Yasuhiro Mamiya and Yumi Uchiyama as Boiled and Obiguro, respectively. The former’s best known role is likely as My Hero Academia’s Gigantomachia, while the latter’s is undoubtedly as protagonist of Mushoku Tensei, Rudeus Greyrat. Mamiya is also likely well known as the voice of Magma in the Dr. Stone anime series.

The preview begins with a shot of both new characters, before seeing them engage Sakamoto and his family/allies as they walk around the theme park. The preview also excitingly reveals what appears to be a new form for the titular protagonist Taro Sakamoto, who slims down significantly in the preview’s final scene. With this in mind, fans can expect not only an action-packed episode, but one which sees Sakamoto pushed to his limits.

The Sakamoto Days anime originally premiered on TV Tokyo and various affiliated channels on January 11, 2025. Netflix is streaming the series internationally with English subtitles and an English dub as the series airs in Japan. Netflix lists the series’ first part for 11 weekly episodes, while it has also confirmed the second part will start sometime in July 2025. As of this article’s writing, Netflix is the only place to stream the series internationally.

Masaki Watanabe is directing the anime series at TMS Entertainment, with Taku Kishimoto overseeing the series scripts, and Yo Moriyama serving as the character designer. Vaundy is performing the opening theme song of “Hashire Sakamoto,” or “Run, Sakamoto,” while Conton Candy performs the ending theme song “Futsu,” or “Normal.”

The series adapts mangaka Yuto Suzuki’s original manga series of the same name, which originally began as a one-shot in 2019 simply titled Sakamoto. The mainline story began serialization in November 2020 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, where it is still ongoing today. 179 of the manga’s 197 currently released chapters have been collected into 20 compilation volumes, 15 of which are available in English as of this article’s writing.

