The Unaware Atelier Master anime reveals cast and more in new PV

Friday, January 24, 2025 saw AlphaPolis begin streaming the first promotional video for The Unaware Atelier Master anime series, also revealing additional cast and staff. The promotional video also offered an extended look at the series and its central characters, serving as much more than a typical pre-release teaser trailer.

The Unaware Atelier Master anime’s most notable new cast member is likely Hisako Kanemoto, who is likely best otherwise known as the voice of Ami Mizuno in the Sailor Moon franchise. The anime’s starring cast also has notable members, such as Asami Seto who is best known as the voice of Jujutsu Kaisen’s Nobara Kugisaki.

The Unaware Atelier Master anime releases first promotional video, still has yet to reveal release date

As mentioned above, the most notable of the newly announced cast members for The Unaware Atelier Master anime series is Hisako Kanemoto, who’ll voice Mimico. The other newly announced cast member is Rie Tanaka, who’ll voice Ophilia. Previously announced starring cast members include Mikako Komatsu as Kurt Rockhans, the aforementioned Asami Seto as Yulishia, and Minami Tanaka as Liselotte Homuros. The newly announced staff members are:

Art Director: Suzuna Yamazaki (Studio Fuga)

Color Design: Miho Hasegawa (Studio Hiwa)

Director of Photography: Tsuyoshi Shimura (T2 Studio)

Editing: Yūji Kondō (REAL-T)

Sound Production: Studio Mausu

Sound Director: Hiroki Nishiyama

Previously announced staff includes Hisashi Ishii as director at EMT Squared studios, with Deko Akao overseeing the series scripts. Miyuki Nakamura is designing the characters, with Harikemmu Wata composing the anime’s music. Combined with the above newly announced staff members, it’s expected that this is the full staff list for the anime series. However, it’s suspected that additional cast members will be announced ahead of the anime’s premiere.

The series has already confirmed that it will premiere on Tokyo MX, YTV, and BS-NTV in Japan, and will also stream on d Anime Store and other services. While an April 2025 release window has been confirmed, the actual full release date has yet to be revealed by the production staff.

The Unaware Atelier Master anime will serve as the television anime adaptation of author Yosuke Tokino and illustrator Naharu Furukawa’s original light novel series of the same name. A manga adaptation illustrated by Naharu Furukawa is currently being serialized by AlphaPolis. Alpha Manga releases the adaptation in English, describing it:

“One day, Kurt, a kind-hearted boy, is suddenly kicked out of the Hero's Party for being "useless". He finds that his aptitude for weapons, magic, and all other combat-related skills is the lowest rank, so he takes odd-jobs repairing the castle walls and digging for minerals to make a living, where his exceptional abilities are immediately revealed. He proves to be skillful in cooking, building, mining, crafting magical tools--in fact, his aptitude for every skill unrelated to combat had an SSS-ranking! Kurt, however, seems completely unaware to his talent and ends up saving people, the town, and even the country through his unaware actions!?”

