Weekly Shonen Jump has already got the "Aura farmers" for the next generation

Weekly Shonen Jump has always stood as the breeding ground and subsequent perfect stage for the next generation of battle manga icons. Given the current scenario, the future looks to already be in capable hands. With time, the genre evolves and grows, as do its protagonists, with new Heroes stepping in to carry the torch of power, determination, and growth.

Among them stands Boruto Uzumaki from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex and Chihiro Rokuhira from Kagurabachi. These two names have stood out as the next-gen's "Aura Farmers"— i.e., characters who radiate strength and presence through tough battles and personal struggles. Both characters epitomize the essence of modern shonen and Weekly Shonen Jump has once again secured its future.

Weekly Shonen Jump's next generation of "Aura Farmers" at the ready

Kagurabachi (Image via Shueisha)

Beginning with Kagurabachi, Takeru Hokazono's series began serialization in September 2023. From there, the rest is history. Presently, the series has published 66 chapters, condensed into 5 volumes. With both Viz Media and Manga Plus steadily releasing chapters, the series continues to grow in popularity and reach, especially with word out that an anime adaptation is soon to come. Hokazono's manga is a tale of revenge with the added element of sorcery.

It follows Chihiro Rokuhira, son of Kunishige Rokuhira, a renowned blacksmith responsible for creating six enchanted blades that were vital in concluding the Seitei War. Following the war, the Rokuhiras went into hiding and lived a quiet life, until Kunishige was found and murdered by the Hishaku, who also stole the enchanted blades. Thus, armed with a 7th enchanted blade, the boy is to avenge his father's death and recover the stolen blades.

Kagurabachi expertly combines classic shonen action with dark, revenge-fueled storytelling, making it a standout in Weekly Shonen Jump. The series explores the themes of vengeance, legacy, and the burdens of power. One of its main highlights is the enchanted blades, and swords holding unique abilities, which present a unique power system. The adrenaline-pumping battles, impressive art, and Chihiro’s cold yet determined personality contrast with the series’ moments of emotional depth.

Boruto Uzumaki (Image via Pierrot)

At the other end is Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. It is essentially the second part of the original Boruto series, Part 1 being Naruto Next Generations. The manga began serialization in 2016 (weekly), before being transferred to Shueisha's monthly magazine V Jump (2019). Masashi Kishimoto took over from Ukyo Kodachi in 2020 as writer and in 2023, the series concluded Part I. After a brief hiatus, the series returned and picked once more in August with Two Blue Vortex.

It features a 3-year timeskip, after Kawaki (with Eida's help) rewrote everyone's memories— Boruto killed Naruto and Hinata and was a fugitive on the run. The story introduces and gradually expands on intriguing new concepts like the Karma seal, Claw Grimes, the God Trees or Shinju, and the Otsutsuki Gods. Elsewhere, Boruto himself had been biding his time, preparing and undergoing intense training to battle the threat that is to come.

Two Blue Vortex delves into the themes of fate, identity, and perseverance in a world that has been compelled to label Boruto as an enemy.

The story doesn't deter from exploring the burden of inherited legacy, given that Boruto struggles to prove his innocence along with the weight of his Otsutsuki side. Trust and Camaraderie are tested with opposition from former allies. A timeskip adds depth and displays Boruto’s growth, newfound abilities, and strategic mindset.

All in all, through intense battles, ever-changing power dynamics, and a mysterious new threat, Two Blue Vortex keeps readers wanting more, especially with the stakes and emotional weight now higher than ever.

Final Thoughts

Kagurabachi and Two Blue Vortex (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weekly Shonen Jump stays true to upholding its legacy of promoting the next generation of battle manga icons. As explained, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex and Kagurabachi embody this tradition. Both series represent a fresh energy being brought to the shonen landscape— Kagurabachi's dark, revenge-driven narrative and breathtaking swordplay, and Two Blue Vortex's deep dive into fate, identity, and perseverance.

Boruto Uzumaki and Chihiro Rokuhira typify the ever-growing essence of shonen protagonists, overcoming trials that shape their destinies. With such series gaining momentum, their compelling storytelling, unique power systems, and organic character development are a big push to Weekly Shonen Jump’s future remaining exciting.

Chihiro’s journey is driven by vengeance and aided by the mystical powers of his enchanted blade. Elsewhere, Boruto has forged his own path, a character blessed with a blend of inherited potential and hard-earned skill. Together, they afford a fresh intensity to the Shone lineup.

