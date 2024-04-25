10 best anime to watch if you like Fire Force

Fire Force has quickly become one of the most popular action anime in recent years. The series is set in Tokyo where some citizens suddenly start transforming into deadly, flame-wielding monsters called Infernals. To address the threat, fire brigades are organized, including new recruit Shinra Kusakabe who has the power to ignite his feet for speed and kicking power.

Shinra joins Special Fire Force Company 8, whose members each have an Ignition Ability they can activate. Together, they battle the creepy Infernals while investigating the source of this supernatural threat.

Known for its unique abilities and superpowered fights against supernatural Infernals, Fire Force delivers nonstop excitement. If you can't get enough of Company 8 battling blazing monsters, here are 10 other anime worth watching.

Top 10 anime like Fire Force that you must watch

Fire Force gained popularity for its unique plot and well-written characters. The story also serves as a prequel to another classic series titled Soul Eater. The hotheaded yet lovable Shinra Kusakabe was much loved by the fans of the series.

1. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer throws viewers into a world overrun by deadly supernatural monsters that must be stopped. The show follows Tanjiro Kamado on his quest to turn his demon sister Nezuko back into a human, facing off against a variety of uniquely designed demons along the way.

Demon Slayer matches the excitement of Fire Force with fluid animation during Tanjiro's sword fights against demons. It also balances action and comedy thanks to the dynamic between Tanjiro and Nezuko. Fans will love the similar mix of demon battles and lighthearted moments.

2. My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

In a world where most people have superpowers called "Quirks", My Hero Academia follows Izuku Midoriya's journey to become the next Symbol of Peace. Though quirkless at first, he gains the power of One For All and attends U.A. High School to master his new abilities.

Like Fire Force, My Hero Academia features superpowered characters with unique special moves used in creative ways during fights. Both shows are filled with characters utilizing their abilities in unexpected combinations. The animation quality is also on par during the most intense battles.

3. Soul Eater

Soul Eater (Image via Bones)

For another action anime filled with supernatural elements, Soul Eater is a strong choice. The show revolves around students at Death Weapon Meister Academy (DWMA) who can transform into weapons. They must consume evil human souls and witch souls to prevent the demons from taking over. It is also to note that both works were written by Atsushi Ohkubo, and Fire Force sets the stage for Soul Eater as revealed in the final chapter.

The animation style gives Soul Eater a very similar look and feel to Fire Force. It also features fire-based abilities from some characters, echoing Shinra's Ignition Ability. Fans will enjoy the mix of comedic moments between intense battles against menacing supernatural foes.

4. Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

If you want another anime with uniquely designed monsters to battle, check out Jujutsu Kaisen.

When high school student Yuji Itadori eats a Cursed Object finger, he not only gains incredible strength but also becomes the host for the powerful Curse, Sukuna. He then joins a group of Jujutsu Sorcerers responsible for defeating Curses.

Much like the Infernals in Fire Force, the Curses of Jujutsu Kaisen are creepy and formidable foes. Yuji and the other sorcerers must combine their abilities for any hope of victory, leading to clever battles. It balances humor and thrilling action perfectly for a fun supernatural experience.

5. Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Blue Exorcist throws viewers into a war between demons from Gehenna and exorcists from Assiah, similar to Fire Force's battle against Infernals. It follows Rin Okumura as he trains to become an exorcist while hiding that he is the son of Satan.

Fans of Fire Force will love the similarities in Blue Exorcist's focus on special exorcist abilities and creepy demon designs. Rin also utilizes blue flames in battle, matching Shinra's fiery feet. The animation delivers during the most intense fights against threatening demons.

6. Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

For a darker supernatural anime like Fire Force, consider watching Tokyo Ghoul. It follows the story of Ken Kaneki who becomes half-ghoul after a transplant surgery. He quickly learns to survive attacks from other ghouls who feed on human flesh while hiding his new nature.

The horror elements and intense action of Tokyo Ghoul give it a very similar tone to Fire Force at times. Ghouls take on creepy physical forms while attacking that echo the Infernals. As Ken masters his new half-ghoul abilities, the fights are beautifully animated against these supernatural threats.

7. Parasyte: The Maxim

Parasyte: The Maxim (Image via Madhouse)

Parasyte offers another horror option involving monsters that feed on humans. The story follows high schooler Shinichi Izumi after his right hand is infected by a Parasyte, alien creatures that butcher and consume humans.

Shinichi must learn to control his transformed, sentient right hand while battling other Parasytes threatening his life. Parasyte matches Fire Force’s blend of uncompromising monster attacks and beautifully animated battle scenes.

Shinichi and Migi’s abilities also complement each other during fights much like Company 8 working together.

8. Akame ga Kill!

Akame ga Kill! (Image via White Fox)

For viewers who want more militaristic squad battles against monsters, Akame ga Kill! is an excellent choice. The anime follows a group of skilled assassins called Night Raid who battle corrupted governmental officials and their uniquely powerful Imperial Arms weapons.

Fans of Fire Force will appreciate Night Raid’s tight group dynamic, echoing Company 8’s relationships. Akame ga Kill! balances moments of comedy and intense battles against terrifying foes. The fights are exceptionally animated with abilities that complement each other, much like Fire Force.

9. Black Clover

Black Clover (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In a magic-filled world, Black Clover centers around magic-less orphan Asta who gains an anti-magic five-leaf clover grimoire. He joins the Black Bulls knight squad and hopes to become the Wizard King through hard work and willpower

Much like Fire Force, Black Clover features magic that leads to creative battles. The Black Bulls work together, matching Company 8's teamwork. And Asta's fights against menacing mages showcase fluid, beautifully animated action. Fans will find everything they love packed into this magic-based adventure.

10. World Trigger

World Trigger (Image via Toei Animation)

In a city plagued by interdimensional monsters called "Neighbors", a young boy named Yuma Kuga teams up with the organization Border to face these threats.

With Triggers that give users various combat abilities, the squad battles intensely to protect the city. World Trigger also features a city under constant invasion from monsters emerging through portals.

Yuma and the other Border agents utilize special weapons that grant unique powers used in strategic ways against enemies. The fight scenes offer superb animation quality that Fire Force fans are sure to enjoy.

Conclusion

With its thrilling action, horrifying monsters, and superpowered fighters, Fire Force has earned its popularity among anime fans. For those hungry for more after finishing it, the aforementioned shows offer a similar blend of supernatural excitement.

Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Soul Eater, and more on this list provide intense battles against terrifying creatures. They showcase heroes working together strategically to overcome dangerous threats. Spectacular animation during key fights is also guaranteed.

Any fan of Fire Force owes it to themselves to give these anime a try next. They capture a similar tone and vibe perfectly while introducing new worlds and lovable characters. So get ready to dive into more supernaturally thrilling animation!

