Gag Manga Biyori season 5 unveils new trailer and world premiere

On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, REMOW informed Sportskeeda Anime about the new trailer for Gag Manga Biyori season 5 via email correspondence. The anime is set to premiere on April 5, 2025. However, before that, it is set to have its world premiere at Kawaii Kon in Hawaii.

Gag Manga Biyori, written and illustrated by Kosuke Masuda, is a Japanese manga series first serialized in Shueisha's Monthly Shonen Jump and later transferred to Jump Square. The manga was given an anime adaptation by Artland and later Studio Deen. With four seasons released, Studio Deen is set to premiere its fifth season in April 2025.

Gag Manga Biyori season 5 previews theme songs with new trailer

On February 26, 2025, REMOW unveiled the new trailer for Gag Manga Biyori season 5. The trailer gave fans glimpses of what they can expect to happen in the upcoming new anime. This included several hyperactive, random, and nonsensical comedic visuals.

With that, the trailer also previewed the opening theme song and revealed its ending theme song details. The opening theme song is "Bokutachi no Gag Manga Biyori" performed by Yuji Ueda. The lyrics are written by Kosuke Masuda, while Harukichi Yamamoto is responsible for the music.

A scene from Gag Manga Biyori season 5 trailer (Image via Studio Deen)

As for the ending theme song, it will be called "Happy Go Go Lucky Ending." It will performed by Tetsuya Kanmuri, while Harukichi Yamamoto provides the music.

In addition, the new trailer also previewed the voices of Shotoku Taishi (CV: Tsuyoshi Maeda), Onono Imoko (CV: Eiji Takemoto), Matsuo Basho (CV: Ryo Naito), Kawai Sora (CV: Tsuyoshi Maeda), Usami-chan (CV: Narumi Sato), Kumakichi-kun (CV: Tsuyoshi Maeda) and Tachibana Hokushi (CV: Kensho Ono).

A scene from Gag Manga Biyori season 5 (Image via Studio Deen)

REMOW also informed that Gag Manga Biyori will also be streaming all its seasons on It’s Anime YouTube channel and Amazon Prime Video from April 5, 2025. This excludes Japan and certain territories.

Gag Manga Biyori season 5 world premiere set for March 2025

The Gag Manga Biyori season 5 World Premiere Screening Event is scheduled to take place at Kawaii Kon 2025 in Hawaii. The anime's director, Akitaro Daichi, will also be appearing at the event as a special guest.

The panel is called "Gag Manga Biyori GO: World Premiere Panel with director Akitaro Daichi." It is set to take place in Room 311 from 3:45 - 4:45 PM HST at the convention. The Kawaii Kon is set to take place from Friday, March 14 to Sunday, March 16, 2025.

