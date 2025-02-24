Compass 2.0 anime reveals April 2025 release date and more

Monday, February 24, 2025 saw the official release date for the television #Compass 2.0 anime series revealed to be Tuesday, April 8, 2025 via the series’ official website. The anime will air on several channels at several times on April 8, but will premiere at 12AM Japanese Standard Time on this date on TV Tokyo’s six channels.
In addition, the sample track for the #Compass 2.0 anime’s opening theme song, titled “Hakudo” or “Pulsebeat,” started streaming on artist Nana Mizuki’s official YouTube channel. The theme song was previously announced, but this upload from Mizuki’s channel marks the first time fans are hearing the track following its initial announcement.
As mentioned above, the #Compass 2.0 anime series is slated for a premiere on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 12AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) on TV Tokyo’s six channels. The series will then run on BS NTV at 12:30AM JST on April 8, followed by AT-X at 8:30PM JST on April 8. As of this article’s writing, international and domestic streaming information has yet to be officially revealed and confirmed. This news is expected to be shared in the coming weeks.
Hitoshi Nanba is directing the anime at Lay-duce studios, with Yuma Uchida performing the ending theme song “Heartache.” As mentioned above, Nana Mizuki will be performing the opening theme song titled “Hakudo,” or “Pulsebeat.” The series is based on a mobile game which previously inspired a series of four-minute anime shorts in 2018. TMS Entertainment and several other animation studios contributed to this project.
The #Compass 2.0 anime has already revealed several cast members, with some of the most notable being Daisuke Ono, Soma Saito, Marina Inoue, Jun Fukuyama, Kana Ichinose, and more. The full cast list, including those aforementioned, includes:
- Daisuke Ono as 13
- Sōma Saitō as Reiya
- Sora Amamiya as Jeanne
- Sakura Tange as Voidoll/Bugdoll
- Yoshitaka Yamaya as Atari Jūmonji
- Yasuhiro Mamiya as Justice
- Shiki Aoki as Lyrica
- Reina Kondo as Soubiki Noho
- Tetsuya Kakihara as Tadaomi Ōka
- Hiro Shimono as Marcos '55
- Rikiya Koyama as Luciano
- Marina Inoue as Matoi Fukagawa
- Kazuhiro Yamaji as Gustav Heydrich
- Ayumu Murase as Tesla
- Atsuko Tanaka as Violetta Noire
- Kokoa Amano as Coquelicot Blanche
- Yu Shimamura as Maria
- Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Adam Yuriev
- Ayane Sakura as Meg Meg
- Nobutoshi Canna as Istaqa
- Eri Kitamura as Kirara
- Jun Fukuyama as Pololocho
- Kōhei Amasaki as Thorn
- Misaki Watada as Delmin
- Banjō Ginga as Thomas
- Kana Ichinose as Ruruka
- Tomokazu Sugita as Pierre the 77th
- Kana Hanazawa as Amairo Kitsunegasaki
- A.I.VOICE Yukari Yuzuki as System Voice
The #Compass 2.0 anime is based on the #Compass iOS, Android, and Amazon app game which launched in 2016. The game is a three-versus-three capture the flag-style battle game, where players form teams of three by selecting from various characters on the game’s roster. Teams then fight to capture checkpoints in a certain amount of time, with the team obtaining the most being declared the victor.
