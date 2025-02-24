Compass 2.0 anime reveals April 2025 release date and more

Monday, February 24, 2025 saw the official release date for the television #Compass 2.0 anime series revealed to be Tuesday, April 8, 2025 via the series’ official website. The anime will air on several channels at several times on April 8, but will premiere at 12AM Japanese Standard Time on this date on TV Tokyo’s six channels.

In addition, the sample track for the #Compass 2.0 anime’s opening theme song, titled “Hakudo” or “Pulsebeat,” started streaming on artist Nana Mizuki’s official YouTube channel. The theme song was previously announced, but this upload from Mizuki’s channel marks the first time fans are hearing the track following its initial announcement.

#Compass 2.0 anime previews opening theme song alongside release date reveal

As mentioned above, the #Compass 2.0 anime series is slated for a premiere on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 12AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) on TV Tokyo’s six channels. The series will then run on BS NTV at 12:30AM JST on April 8, followed by AT-X at 8:30PM JST on April 8. As of this article’s writing, international and domestic streaming information has yet to be officially revealed and confirmed. This news is expected to be shared in the coming weeks.

Hitoshi Nanba is directing the anime at Lay-duce studios, with Yuma Uchida performing the ending theme song “Heartache.” As mentioned above, Nana Mizuki will be performing the opening theme song titled “Hakudo,” or “Pulsebeat.” The series is based on a mobile game which previously inspired a series of four-minute anime shorts in 2018. TMS Entertainment and several other animation studios contributed to this project.

The #Compass 2.0 anime has already revealed several cast members, with some of the most notable being Daisuke Ono, Soma Saito, Marina Inoue, Jun Fukuyama, Kana Ichinose, and more. The full cast list, including those aforementioned, includes:

Daisuke Ono as 13

Sōma Saitō as Reiya

Sora Amamiya as Jeanne

Sakura Tange as Voidoll/Bugdoll

Yoshitaka Yamaya as Atari Jūmonji

Yasuhiro Mamiya as Justice

Shiki Aoki as Lyrica

Reina Kondo as Soubiki Noho

Tetsuya Kakihara as Tadaomi Ōka

Hiro Shimono as Marcos '55

Rikiya Koyama as Luciano

Marina Inoue as Matoi Fukagawa

Kazuhiro Yamaji as Gustav Heydrich

Ayumu Murase as Tesla

Atsuko Tanaka as Violetta Noire

Kokoa Amano as Coquelicot Blanche

Yu Shimamura as Maria

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Adam Yuriev

Ayane Sakura as Meg Meg

Nobutoshi Canna as Istaqa

Eri Kitamura as Kirara

Jun Fukuyama as Pololocho

Kōhei Amasaki as Thorn

Misaki Watada as Delmin

Banjō Ginga as Thomas

Kana Ichinose as Ruruka

Tomokazu Sugita as Pierre the 77th

Kana Hanazawa as Amairo Kitsunegasaki

A.I.VOICE Yukari Yuzuki as System Voice

The #Compass 2.0 anime is based on the #Compass iOS, Android, and Amazon app game which launched in 2016. The game is a three-versus-three capture the flag-style battle game, where players form teams of three by selecting from various characters on the game’s roster. Teams then fight to capture checkpoints in a certain amount of time, with the team obtaining the most being declared the victor.

