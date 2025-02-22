A Ninja and Assassin Living Together anime announces April 2025 release date and theme songs with main PV

On Saturday, February 22, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for A Ninja and Assassin Living Together anime unveiled the main promotional video. The short clip confirmed the anime's April 10, 2025, debut date, theme songs, and their artists. Additionally, the staff unveiled a new visual to commemorate the Ninja Day in Japan.

A Ninja and Assassin Living Together anime serves as an adaptation of HundredBurger's eponymous comedy manga series. Kadokawa-affiliated ASCII Media Works' Comic Dengeki Daioh "g" magazine has been serializing the manga series since February 2021, with four volumes released thus far.

A Ninja and Assassin Living Together anime's main trailer confirms the April 10, 2025, release date

According to the main promotional video shared by the anime's official staff, A Ninja and Assassin Living Together anime will air its episodes every Thursday on AT-X at 9:30 pm JST, starting April 10, 2025. Later, the episodes will be broadcast on Tokyo MX at 10:30 PM. In addition, fans can enjoy the episodes on KTV at 1:45 am JST from April 11, 2025, and on BS11 at 12:30 am JST, starting April 11, 2025.

The main trailer showcases Satoko Kasukagure and Konoha Koga's unique friendship as they start living together. The short clip features impressive dynamic scenes, showcasing the characters in action. Besides Satoko and Konoha, the clip features Izutsumi, Kuro, Yuriko, and other important characters who will appear in the series.

Additionally, the latest A Ninja and Assassin Living Together anime trailer reveals and previews the show's opening and ending theme songs. Kana Hanazawa performs the anime's opening theme, Yarenno? Endless, while HoneyWorks ft. HaKoniwalily sings the ending theme, Ninkoro Dance.

In addition, a visual commemorating the Ninja Day in Japan has arrived on the anime's official site. The illustration features Satoko, Konoha, Yuriko, Izutsumi, and Kuro, dressed as ninjas.

Cast, staff, and the plot of A Ninja and Assassin Living Together anime

Konoha and Satoko, as seen in the main PV (Image via Studio SHAFT)

A Ninja and Assassin Living Together anime features Haruna Mikawa as Satoko Kusagakure, Kana Hanazawa as Konoha Koga, Eri Kitamura as Kuro, Yu Serizawa as Marin Izutsumi, Rumi Okubo as Yuriko, and Haruna Mikawa as Roboko.

Yukihiro Miyamoto directs the dark comedy anime at Studio SHAFT, with Fuyashi Tou in charge of the script supervision. Kazuya Shiotsuki is listed as the character designer and chief animation director, while Ryunosuke Kasai is the music composer.

Konoha Koga, as seen in the PV (Image via Studio SHAFT)

Besides them, the staff includes, Heart Company in the music production, Shigeru Saito and Mamoru Tanoue as music producers, Kazui Fujita as photography director, Rie Matsubara as the editor, Yasuko Watanabe as the color designer, Hisaharu Iijima as the art director, and others.

Based on HundredBurgers' manga series, the anime series centers around Satoko Kusagakure, a naive kunoichi, and Konoha Koga, a high school girl, who happens to be an assassin. One day, Satoko escapes from her village and meets Konoha. As such, they begin to live together. The anime will showcase Konoha and Satoko's unique bond as they live a life full of danger and thrill.

