Apocalypse Hotel anime confirms April 2025 release date and spin-off manga

On Friday, February 21, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of the Apocalypse Hotel anime announced that the series will premiere on April 9, 2025. In addition, the staff confirmed that the anime will have a spin-off manga series, titled Apocalypse Hotel Pusupusu, serialized in Takeshobo's Storia Dash manga site in April 2025.

Ad

The anime's original character designer, Izumi Takemoto, the manga will be drawing the manga. Notably, the Apocalypse Hotel anime is an original TV anime project by CyberAgent and its animation studio, Cygames Pictures. The series was green-lit for production on August 28, 2025, with a teaser visual.

Apocalypse Hotel anime set to debut on April 9, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the latest information, the Apocalypse Hotel anime will air its episodes every Wednesday on Nippon Television from 1:34 am JST, starting April 9, 2025 (stylized as Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 25:34 JST).

In addition, the anime will be broadcast on AT-X every Friday at 11 pm JST from April 11, 2025. Moreover, interested audiences in Japan can watch the anime on ABEMA, Lemino, Anime Times, and other digital platforms.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, the Apocalypse Hotel anime will have an advance screening for the first three episodes at the United Cinema Toyosu in Tokyo, Japan, on March 29, 2025. The event will be graced by Saho Shirasu, who voices Yachiyo, the Ginzaro Hotel's robot manager. In addition, the anime will get a stage event at the AnimeJapan 2025.

At the same time, the official staff announced that a spin-off manga, Apocalypse Hotel Pusupusu, by the anime's original character designer, Izumi Takemoto, will be serialized in Takeshobo's Storia Dash site. The staff has unveiled an illustration featuring Yachiyo and a robot staff to commemorate the manga's announcement.

Ad

Staff and the plot of the anime

Yachiyo, as seen in the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)

Kana Shundo directs the post-apocalypse-themed anime at CyberAgent's Cygames Pictures animation studio, with the mangaka Izumi Takemoto designing the original characters. Natsuki Yokoyama is designing those illustrations for animation.

Ad

Yoshiaki Fujisawa is in charge of the show's music composition, while Shigeru Murakoshi handles the series scripts. The other staff members are Kohei Honda as the art director, Yumi Jinguji as the editor, Satoki Iida as the sound director, Yoshinori Nakano as the 3D director, and others.

Based on Shigeru Murakoshi's scripts, the Apocalypse Hotel anime follows a post-apocalyptic story set in Ginza's Ginzaro Hotel, which continues to operate even after humanity disappears from Earth. The employees, including the hotelier robot Yachiyo, work in the hotel with no guests. The narrative follows Yachiyo, who awaits the return of the hotel's guests and owners.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback