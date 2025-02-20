My Dress-Up Darling manga set to end in March 2025

On February 20, 2025, the My Dress-Up Darling manga revealed that its final chapter will be released on March 21, 2025. This announcement was made at the end of the latest installment, chapter 114, indicating that it was not pre-planned.

My Dress-Up Darling manga is written and illustrated by Shinichi Fukuda. The manga series started its serialization in January 2018 and has so far compiled 14 volumes in serialization (12 of which have been translated into English). It has also inspired an anime and live-action series.

My Dress-Up Darling manga ends with chapter 115 on March 21, 2025

My Dress-Up Darling manga chapter 114 was released on February 20, 2025 (February 21, 2025, in Japan). The manga series continued the life of Marin and Gojo as a couple. However, this chapter also revealed that the forthcoming chapter, chapter 115, will mark the manga's finale.

The chapter will be released in Young Gangan magazine's March issue on March 21, 2025. The announcement of the final chapter was surprising because a series usually announces its climax a few chapters before the finale. However, the reasons for this abrupt ending of My Dress-Up Darling manga have not yet been disclosed.

My Dress-Up Darling manga received an anime adaptation on Apr 15, 2021, through the manga's magazine. Studio CloverWorks (Wind Breaker) was responsible for the animation. The first season spanned 12 episodes and aired in the Winter 2022 Anime Season.

The main voice casting for anime includes Marin Kitagawa voiced by Hina Suguta (Yura from Call of the Night), Wakana Gojo by Shouya Ishige (Joshua Euclius from Re: Zero), Kaoru Gojo by Atsushi Ono (Orochi from One Punch Man), and Sajuna Inui by Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger from Spy X Family).

The main crew for the anime includes Keisuke Shinohara (episode director of Bocchi the Rock!) as the director and Yoshinori Hasegawa (producer of Uzaki-chan Wants to Play) as one of the producers. Hirohiko Sukegawa (key animator of Oshi no Ko) is the character designer, and Takeshi Nakatsuka (music composer of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san) is the music composer.

My Dress-Up Darling manga synopsis

Marin, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

The manga is a romance series centered around Gojo Wakana, who spends his life making 'hina dolls,' hoping to craft the most beautiful one. However, during a chance encounter, Gojo meets Marin, a jolly girl obsessed with cosplaying her favorite anime characters.

While her passion is overwhelming, her skills in making costumes lack finesse. Due to years of crafting hina dolls, Gojo's hands are used to the intricate work. So, he partners with Marin to create a make cosplays as some 'other' feelings start developing between these two.

