New Pokémon anime Dragonite and the Postman unveils first trailer ahead of February 2025 premiere

On Thursday, February 20, 2025, CoMix Wave Films and Studio Lemon unveiled the trailer for Dragonite and the Postman anime. The trailer revealed that there will be a "Pokemon Presents" livestream on February 27, 2025, at 11 PM JST. The trailer also revealed the anime's theme song and cast details.

Ad

As revealed by the Pokemon Company, Pokemon Red and Green were released on Tuesday, February 27, 1996, which is why that day is called "Pokemon Day." To celebrate, the company is set to release a special ONA called Dragonite and the Postman on the franchise's official YouTube channel.

Pokemon unveils Dragonite and the Postman's trailer

Ad

Trending

On Thursday, February 20, 2025, the staff for Dragonite and the Postman anime unveiled its trailer. The anime will be released on Pokemon Day 2025, i.e., Thursday, February 27, 2025, on the official Pokemon YouTube channel.

As per the trailer, there is set to be "Pokemon Presents" livestream on the same day at 11 PM JST, meaning that the anime might either be released at that time or right after.

Hana and Fuecoco as seen in the anime (Image via CoMix Wave Films, Studio Lemon)

The trailer focused on a young girl called Hana who admired a postal worker Dragonite. After she grew up, fate saw Hana travel with Fuecoco and Rio alongside the Dragonite to deliver an unaddressed letter. In addition, the trailer gave fans glimpses of what they might see in the anime, including the legendary Pokemon Kyogre.

Ad

The promotional video also previewed the theme song for the anime. The theme song is called "Kami Hikōki" (Paper Airplane) and is performed by suis from Yorushika and Evan Call.

Rio as seen in the anime (Image via CoMix Wave Films, Studio Lemon)

Riko Fukumoto is set to voice the protagonist Hana. She previously voiced Towa in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime movie, Ayuko in Love Me, Love Me Not, and Natsume Misumi in Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan.

Ad

What is Dragonite and the Postman anime about?

Dragonite and the Postman anime is centered on a girl named Hana who admires a postal worker Dragonite. One day, when Hana received an unaddressed letter she set out to find its sender alongside her trusty partner Fuecoco. She finds that the sender was a boy named Rio, who sent the letter to his father, working abroad in the Kanto region. Hence, Hana decides to assist Rio deliver the letter with help from the Dragonite.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback