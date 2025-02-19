Move over Code, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex puts a Hokage candidate on "fraud watch"

With Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 19 set to be released soon, the manga's spoilers revealed what was set to happen between Konohamaru and Matsuri. As seen in the previous chapter, Matsuri wanted to call Konohamaru "Konohamaru-chan." However, as Moegi was the only person who called him that nickname, Konohamaru felt goosebumps on his body. Hence, he asked Matsuri to refrain from adding the "chan" suffix.

This request made Matsuri visibly livid. The Human God Tree immediately realized that Konohamaru was referring to Kazamatsuri Moegi when he said that only one person called him that nickname. Thus, Matsuri prepared to attack Konohamaru, asking about his relationship with Moegi.

While this development already seemed dense, the latest chapter took it further by showing Konohamaru standing his ground despite all that was at stake. It was no wonder fans added Konohamaru to "fraud watch" alongside Code.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Why is Konohamaru on "fraud watch" in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?

Konohamaru as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must remember, Team Konohamaru had teamed up with Yodo and Araya to befriend the Shinju and later betray them to obtain their Thorn Soul Bulbs. A major part of this plan was to keep the Shinju passive by acting friendly with them and getting close to them.

Fortunately for Konohamaru, even though he was Matsuri's target, he was safe from her as the Shinju had feelings for him. This made Konohamaru's mission much easier as Matsuri herself was desperate to get closer to him. All he had to do was keep her happy by doing whatever she wanted.

Matsuri as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Instead, Konohamaru triggered Matsuri's emotions over some goosebumps he felt over a nickname. He was an adult ninja taught to suppress his emotions during a mission to prioritize the objective. Nevertheless, despite the world's fate being at stake, Konohamaru fumbled his objective over Matsuri adding a small suffix at the end of his name.

As things stand, the Shinobi was set to be devoured by the Human God Tree.

Fans' reaction to Konohamaru failing his mission

Matsuri and Konohamaru as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

While some fans were impressed that Konohamaru stood his ground despite all that was at stake, most fans believed he had made a massive lapse in judgment. Fans could not believe that the shinobi was at risk of getting devoured due to some goosebumps he felt because of a nickname.

With that, many fans were certain that Konohamaru was the dumbest character from the franchise to fumble such an easy task.

"bro is ab to get packed up over a nickname," one fan said.

"Konohamaru might actually be the dumbest character in the franchise after this," another fan added.

"Giving Yodo a run for her money," another fan said.

"So this is what's going on in boruto," other fan said.

Meanwhile, other fans compared Konohamaru to Yodo. The Sand shinobi also ruined the mission for Sarada and others as she failed to control her bloodlust towards Ryu.

Lastly, fans of other series made fun of Boruto for having such dense plot developments. They also made fun of Masashi Kishimoto for failing with his second manga Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru, and ruining Boruto by intercepting Ukyo Kodachi's work.

