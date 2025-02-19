My Hero Academia: You're Next movie gives Deku the "glaze" he always deserved

While it has been some time since My Hero Academia: You're Next was released in Japan, the anime movie's Blu-ray release left fans looking back at it. Surprisingly, many fans still find it hard to fathom how well animation studio BONES treated Izuku Midoriya in the film.

It is true that Deku is the series' protagonist and should be given such attention. However, the franchise's latest movie surpassed expectations by giving Deku fans exactly what they wanted with one of the opening scenes. Needless to say, the fans were beyond impressed and expressed the same online.

My Hero Academia: You're Next blu-ray release sees fans revisit the "glaze" Deku received

Expand Tweet

With My Hero Academia: You're Next now out on sale for Blu-ray, fans have finally revisited the movie. As fans must remember, one of the movie's opening scenes saw Izuku Midoriya being deployed to take down a bunch of villains. While the events weren't overwhelming, the way BONES presented them was too good.

The entire scene that saw Deku casually float away from the carriage vehicle and use Air Force to follow the villains was animated too well. On top of that, the way Deku nonchalantly took down all three villains without much trouble looked a whole lot cooler than anything the protagonist showcased in the original manga series.

Izuku Midoriya as seen in My Hero Academia: You're Next (Image via BONES)

With that, fans praised how well animation studio BONES glazed Deku in My Hero Academia: You're Next. That said, some fans still weren't pleased as they wanted to see more such scenes.

Fans' reaction to Deku's "glaze" scene in My Hero Academia: You're Next

Most fans were surprised that Deku was aura-farming in My Hero Academia: You're Next. While they loved Deku, the original manga series and anime never truly saw him receive any aura scenes except when he patrolled as a dark hero.

Izuku Midoriya as seen in My Hero Academia: You're Next (Image via BONES)

Meanwhile, other fans praised the protagonist, saying that he wasn't aura farming during the scene, but was aura itself. That said, several fans believed that the amount of "glaze" Deku received in the scene was fine, especially since he was the series' protagonist and should have been treated like this from the very beginning.

"Deku aura farming ???? Never thought I would see the day," one fan said.

"This mf isn’t just aura farming, bro IS the aura!," another fan added.

"I think this amount of glazing is fine. Especially since he's the MC of the anime," another fan said.

"not enough i need him to win a genuine fight against bakugo," other fan said.

As for other fans, they did not think the amount of "glaze" was enough for Deku. As per them, the creators would not be treating the character right until he received a genuine battle scene against Katsuki Bakugo. Unfortunately, with the manga series over, the chances of fans witnessing such a scene have shimmered to zero.

