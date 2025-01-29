My Hero Academia: Vigilantes unveils new character visuals for All Might, Eraser Head, and others

On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, the official website of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes unveiled the Pro Hero Character Visuals for five characters who have already appeared in the main franchise, i.e., All Might, Eraser Head, Present Mic, Midnight, and Ingenium.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, is a Japanese manga that acts as a spin-off prequel to Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga series. The manga first started serializing in Jump GIGA in August 2016, soon after which, it switched to Shonen Jump+. Bones Film picked up the manga for an anime adaptation.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes unveils five new character visuals

Expand Tweet

Trending

On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime unveiled the Pro Hero Character Visuals for five characters, namely All Might (Toshinori Yagi), Eraser Head (Shota Aizawa), Present Mic (Hizashi Yamada), Midnight (Nemuri Kayama), and Ingenium (Tensei Iida).

All five characters are set to be voiced by the same cast members who voiced them previously in My Hero Academia anime. They are as follows:

Kenta Miyake as All Might

Junichi Suwabe as Eraser Head

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Present Mic

Akeno Watanabe as Midnight

Masamichi Kitada as Ingenium

Expand Tweet

While all five characters essentially look similar to their avatar in the previous anime, they do seem younger than how they looked at the start of My Hero Academia anime. This is because the new anime takes place five years before the events of the main anime unfold.

Even the voice actors were elated to learn that the spin-off prequel manga was being given an anime adaptation. They looked forward to the anime's release and wished for fans to support the show.

Midnight as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

Out of all the cast members, Akeno Watanabe seemed to be the happiest. This is because, as fans would remember, Midnight had passed away in the main series. Hence, it had been some time since the voice actor got to play her role. With the Pro Hero's return in the prequel anime, Akeno Watanabe was delighted to voice her character again.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime is set to premiere on Monday, April 7, 2025.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes announces AnimeJapan 2025 Stage details

Expand Tweet

With the prequel anime set for a Spring 2025 premiere, it is set to receive a Green Stage at AnimeJapan 2025. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Green Stage is set to take place on Saturday, March 22, 2025, between 12:55 PM and 1:30 PM JST.

Shuuichirou Umeda (Koichi Haimawari), Ikumi Hasegawa (Kazuho Haneyama), Yasuhiro Mamiya (Knuckleduster), and Junichi Suwabe (Eraser Head) are set to host the stage event.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback