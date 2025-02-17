Joo-Hee's appearance in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 has fans convinced she deserved Jinwoo more than Cha Hae-in

With the release of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7, fans finally witnessed a landmark event in the anime as Sung Jinwoo was announced as the 10th Korean S-Rank Hunter. While the moment seemed glorious, it revisited a familiar face from the anime as Lee Joo-hee was shown to be happy after learning about Sung Jinwoo's reawakening.

As fans may remember, Lee Joo-Hee was a Hunter who used to enter dungeons alongside Sung Jinwoo when he was only an E-Rank Hunter. She not only used to heal him as a party member but also kept tabs on him to ensure he wasn't overdoing it. Unfortunately, given her anxiety, despite being a B-Rank Hunter, she had to retire.

However, fans haven't forgotten her and still believe she should have ended up with Sung Jinwoo and not Cha Hae-in.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7: Joo-Hee's sudden appearance leaves fans longing to see her with Jinwoo

As seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7, right after news broke out about Korea's 10th S-Rank Hunter, media outlets waiting for Lee Minsung's press conference approached Sung Jinwoo hoping to hear anything from him. Hence, Sung Jinwoo was immediately shown on national television and was declared the first S-Rank Hunter from Korea after Cha Hae-In who was evaluated two years ago.

Hence, Lee Joo-Hee who was watching the news at her home also learned about Sung Jinwoo's reawakening from E-Rank to S-Rank Hunter. She was not only surprised but happy for Jinwoo as she had known him for the longest time and wanted the best for him.

Fans loved her for this and believed Sung Jinwoo should have ended up with her and not Cha Hae-in.

Fans' reaction to Lee Joo-Hee's appearance in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7

Lee Joo-Hee as seen in the Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Many fans shared how happy they were to see Lee Joo-Hee again. They expressed how they hadn't forgotten her, and her sudden appearance warmed their hearts.

Many fans even revisited Joo-Hee's past with Jinwoo. She used to heal him when he got hurt and everybody laughed at him for being the weakest hunter.

Cha Hae-in as seen in Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

This is also why many fans wanted her to end up with Sung Jinwoo instead of Cha Hae-in. Joo-Hee cared for him when he was weak, while Cha Hae-in only stumbled upon him after he had already become well-sought.

"I love her dw Joo-Hee we didn't forget you, one fan said."

"She's my favorite. She was there for Jinwoo, healing him when he got hurt, when everybody laughed at him for being E rank," another fan added.

"In another lifetime she wasn’t traumatized and she and Jinwoo got together," another fan said.

"She’s a B-rank healer so she had the potential to be great. Lol," other fan said.

Meanwhile, some fans did not think the same way. While it is true that Joo-Hee cared for Jinwoo when he was an E-Rank Hunter, Joo-Hee herself was a B-Rank Hunter, meaning she had a lot of potential to end up in a good guild. It was only due to her trauma that she ended up retiring.

