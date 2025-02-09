Who is Lee Minsung in Solo Leveling season 2? Everything to know about the A-Rank Hunter

Solo Leveling season 2 has been on a stellar run, showcasing every week why it deserves a spot among the top anime. Each episode, with its crisp animation, well-thought-out pacing, and careful character introduction, serves as a testament to the kind of effort A-1 Pictures has invested in Chugong's series. Presently, a major portion of the Hunters Guild Arc has been covered, and with it, comes a new face.

This new character is Lee Minsung. Debuting in the final minute of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 6, the series has set the stage for what it is come to next. Many might be wondering who this new face is, that appeared just as Sung Jinwoo is about to be announced as Korea's 10th S-Rank. Here's a closer look.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for Solo Leveling season 2 anime.

Solo Leveling season 2: Lee Minsung, the A-Rank Hunter

Lee Minsung (Image via D&C Media)

Lee Minsung is part of the supporting cast for Solo Leveling. He is a famous Korean actor turned Hunter following his awakening. Sometime in the past, Minsung gained fame and repute as an actor, attracting a large and loyal fanbase in Korea as a result. This was so much so that many considered him to be among the top actors in all of Asia at the time.

Trending

However, with all the positivity, there was a degree of negativity as well. Minsung's massive ego and his tendency to make eyes at Korean models in the entertainment industry contributed to him having a negative reputation. To the public, Minsung was a kind, humble, and selfless individual, but behind the scenes, he exuded arrogance, distasteful, and self-centeredness— someone who loved the spotlight.

Being the son of a wealthy businessman gave him the notion that he could behave in a spoiled manner, always showcasing a sense of entitlement. Moreover, he wasn't afraid to leverage his father's name and resources to get what he wanted. But Minsung's ego was fragile, easily intimidated by people more powerful than him. Finally, he was all talk and no show, turning tail during the Jeju Island Arc.

Lee Minsung (Image via D&C Media)

Lee Minsung debuts towards the end of the Hunters Guild Arc and later appears in the Return to Demon Castle Arc, Jeju Island Arc, and the Final Battle Arc. His first appearance coincided with Jinwoo's announcement as Korea's 10 S-Rank Hunter. In essence, he was secretly evaluated as an A-Rank, chose to "retire" from acting for two years, and joined the Fiend Guild.

But this was more of a strategic move aimed at diverting public attention from rumors that spoke of him avoiding the Korean Military Draft. To further his benefit, he made a deal wherein he would receive a sizeable sum to promote the guild. Thus, he planned a publicity event for his official acceptance into the Guild, but this was ruined as it clashed with Jinwoo's announcement as an S-Rank.

His true self was revealed during the Jeju Island Arc, where he panicked upon seeing the flying ants. As a Hunter, though, Minsung was considerably strong. As with all awakened folk, he possessed strength, speed, and senses far above an average human's. To the surprise of many, Minsung also seems to be decently skilled at wielding a sword.

In Conclusion

Expand Tweet

To conclude, Solo Leveling's Lee Minsung is a character who thinks quite highly of himself. However, he is unable to live up to it given his lack of experience as a Hunter. For him, rather than make a show of his awakening as a Hunter, he could have kept it a secret and trained accordingly, before revealing it to the public. In that way, he could have lived up to the hype he had generated.

But all doesn't seem lost for Minsung. In the sequel— Solo Leveling: Ragnarok— Minsung takes on a more antagonistic role. Although not on the level of Sung Suho, he has been shown to be quite powerful. He lived up to his true potential when Tiel took over his body. However, his body couldn't sustain that kind of power for too long and he reverted to his original state.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback