  The Kept Man of the Princess Knight anime announced for production

The Kept Man of the Princess Knight anime announced for production

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Feb 17, 2025 09:53 GMT
The Kept Man of the Princess Knight anime announced for production (Image via Studio Blade)
The Kept Man of the Princess Knight anime announced for production (Image via Studio Blade)

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, the official staff confirmed the production of The Kept Man of the Princess Knight anime with an announcement promotional video. At the same time, a new X account was opened to share pertinent information on the anime's primary cast and staff.

The Kept Man of the Princess Knight anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous Japanese light novel series, written by Toru Shirogane and illustrated by Saki Mashima. Kadokawa's ASCII Media Works has been serializing the novels since February 2022, with five volumes published thus far.

The novels also have a manga version with Keyyang's illustrations. The manga adaptation has been serialized in ComicWalker magazine since September 9, 2022, with three Tankobon volumes published so far.

The Kept Man of the Princess Knight anime officially confirmed for production

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, the official YouTube channel of Dengeki Bunko posted an announcement video to confirm the production of The Kept Man of the Princess Knight anime, based on author Toru Shirogane and illustrator Saki Mashima's fantasy light novel series.

The announcement clip featured Matthew and Arwin, the series' central characters. Unfortunately, the video didn't reveal a release date for The Kept Man of the Princess Knight anime.

However, the main voice actors for Matthew and Arnold are announced. Junichi Suwabe, renowned as the voice behind Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen and Grimmjow in Bleach, stars as the former adventurer, Matthew, while Mikako Komatsu voices the main heroine, Arwin. The short clip previews their character voices.

Comments from Junichi Suwabe and Mikako Komatsu have arrived on the anime's official X account. Suwabe-san looks forward to the long-awaited anime adaptation and hopes to bring out Matthew's charms through his voice acting. On the other hand, Komatsu-san is delighted to be part of the franchise and looks forward to Arwin's "suspicious relationship" with Matthew.

Coming to the main staff, Chihiro Kumano directs the fantasy anime at Studio Blade, with Deko Akao handling the series scripts. Deko Akao has previously worked in many hit anime series, like After the Rain, Arakawa Under the Bridge, and others. Besides them, Hisao Ishii has joined the main staff as the character designer.

Hisao Ishii has shared a commemorative visual for The Kept Man of the Princess Knight anime on X, showcasing the princess Knight Arwin, and her kept man, Matthew, standing side by side.

The plot of The Kept Man of the Princess Knight anime

Matthew and Arwin, as seen in the light novel (Image via Kadokawa)
Matthew and Arwin, as seen in the light novel (Image via Kadokawa)

Based on Toru Shirogane's light novel series, The Kept Man of the Princess Knight anime is set in Dungeon City, a destructive place, known for crimes, deaths, and debauchery. Arwin, the Crimson Princess Knight descends into the Dungeon City's center to seek a legendary treasure.

The treasure has the power to rebuild Arwin's fallen kingdom. Many adventurers want to be with Arwin, but that spot has already been claimed by a former adventurer, Matthew. Thus, the anime will explore Arwin and Matthew's unique bond.

Edited by Apratim Chakraborty
