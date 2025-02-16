Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle unveils teaser visual, cast, and more

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, REMOW informed Sportskeeda Anime about Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle anime's new teaser visual, cast, character visuals, and staff members via email correspondence. The anime is set to premiere in 2025.

Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle, written by Hiromu and illustrated by raemz, is a Japanese light novel series published by Shogakukan under the Gagaga Bunko imprint. The series later received a manga adaptation, illustrated by Bobcat, serialized in Square Enix's Manga Up!

Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle unveils its first teaser visual

Yuuko Hiiragi as seen in Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle teaser visual (Image via feel.)

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle unveiled its first teaser visual featuring Yuuko Hiiragi. She can be seen holding a ramune bottle while sitting on what looks like an artificial riverside, a location popularly seen in many anime and manga.

In addition, the anime also revealed the main cast members and their character visuals.

Shougo Sakata is set to voice protagonist Saku Chitose. He has previously voiced Sasaki Karin in Fire Force, Aki Hayakawa in Chainsaw Man, and Leon Fredric in The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan.

Character Visuals for Saku Chitose, Yuko Hiiragi, and Yua Uchida (Image via feel.)

Manaka Iwami is set to voice Yuuko Hiiragi. She has previously voiced Mirai Shishiou in Dr. Stone, Akane Kurokawa in Oshi no Ko, and Linie in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End.

Hina Youmiya is set to voice Yua Uchida. She has previously voiced Minami Kotobuki in Oshi no Ko, Sentouin XX in Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, and Anna Yamada in The Dangers in My Heart.

Ikumi Hasegawa is set to voice Yuzuki Nanase. She has previously voiced Latla Mirah in Undead Unluck, Ikuyo Kita in Bocchi the Rock!, and Masaki Sonoue in Mayonaka Punch.

Character Visuals for Yuzuki Nanase, Haru Aomi, and Asuka Nishino (Image via feel.)

Rumi Okubo is set to voice Haru Aomi. She has previously voiced Astolfo in Fate series, Mem-Cho in Oshi no Ko, and Iris X. Stellamaris in Wistoria: Wand and Magic.

Lastly, Chika Anzai is set to voice Asuka Nishino. She has previously voiced Chisa Kotegawa in Grand Blue, Chisato Nishikigi in Lycoris Recoil, and Sakura Nanamine in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun.

As for the staff members, Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle is set to be directed by Yuji Tokuno at feel. Naruhisa Arakawa will supervise the script while Sumie Kinoshita will be responsible for Character Design.

