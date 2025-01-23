Undead Unluck manga to end with chapter 239

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, the leaks from Weekly Shonen Jump issue 9/2025 confirmed that Yoshifumi Tozuka's Undead Unluck manga will end on Monday, January 27, 2025, with chapter 239. As suggested by the leaks, the manga will also receive a center-color page.

Undead Unluck, written and illustrated by Yoshifumi Tozuka, is a Japanese manga series serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since January 2020. The manga series has been collected into 24 compiled volumes and is soon set to release there more volumes.

Undead Unluck manga to reach its Super Climax next week

Expand Tweet

Trending

On Thursday, January 23, the leaks from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue 9/2025 confirmed that Yoshifumi Tozuka's battle-action manga Undead Unluck is set to end on Monday, January 27, 2025, with chapter 239.

As suggested by the leaks, the upcoming final chapter is set to be longer, i.e., it will feature 26 pages. Additionally, the manga will receive a center color page to commemorate the occasion.

Andy, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

As for the manga series, it has been collected into 24 compiled volumes till now. The manga's 25th volume will be released on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, and is set to feature nine chapters, i.e., chapters 215 to 223.

Following that, the manga will release its final two volumes 26 & 27, and a third novel in April 2025. Considering that the manga will be left with 16 chapters after the release of volume 25, fans can expect each final volume to feature eight chapters.

Additionally, the manga series is also set to receive a one-hour special original anime in the Winter 2025 anime season.

What is Undead Unluck manga about?

Fuuko Izumo, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Undead Unluck manga follows the story of Fuuko Izumo and Andy. Fuuko Izumo possessed the "Unluck" ability, making anyone she touched super unlucky. As for Andy, he possessed the "Undead" ability, rendering him unable to die.

Fuuko and Andy met each other when Fuuko was committing suicide. She was tormented by her ability and wanted to end her life after the completion of her favorite shojo manga series. As Andy could not die, he managed to save Fuuko and asked her to help him die using her "Unluck" ability.

Just as they started their journey, the duo joined Union, a mysterious organization tasked with hunting UMA to complete Quests set by the artifact Apocalypse.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback