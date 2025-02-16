A Certain Scientific Railgun season 4 gets officially announced

On February 16, 2025, A Certain Scientific Railgun season 4 was announced through a teaser video released on the series' official YouTube channel. The returning staff members and voice casting were also announced. The release date and further announcements will be made in the next couple of months.

A Certain Scientific Railgun is based on a light novel series written by Kazuma Kamachi and illustrated by Kiyotaka Haimura. The light novel series continued its serialization from 2004-10. The series has collected 22 volumes in serialization (both Japanese and English) and has also inspired a manga adaptation with 31 volumes (29 in English).

A Certain Scientific Railgun season 4 announced

The official teaser video for A Certain Scientific Railgun season 4 commenced with a compilation of animation sequences from the prequels. It then formally introduced the female protagonist's group one by one and showcased Mikoto walking towards the other three girls at the end.

The final seconds of A Certain Scientific Railgun season 4's teaser video announced the fourth sequel for the light novel series with a 'coming soon' subtitle at the end. A Certain Scientific Railgun season 4 will be animated by the same studio as its prequels, J.C. Staff (Honey Lemon Soda).

The returning cast members, as seen in the teaser video, include Makoto Misaka voiced by Rina Satou (Senjumaru from Bleach TYBW), Kuoko Shirai by Satomi Arai (Beatrice from Re: Zero), Kazari Uiharu by Aki Toyosaki (Yunyun from Konosuba), and Ruiko Saten by Kanae Itou (Yui from Sword Art Online).

The returning staff members include Tatsuyuki Nagai (director of Toradora and Anohana movie) as the director and Kiyotaka Haimura (the illustrator of the anime's source) as the character designer.

The anime series started with its first season, released in October 2008 with 24 episodes. The second season was released in October 2010 (24 episodes), followed by a third one in October 2018 (26 episodes).

Given how the third sequel adapted the final volumes of the light novel series, A Certain Scientific Railgun season 4 might adapt the sequel light novel series titled A Certain Magical Index: New Testament.

A Certain Magical Index synopsis

Makoto Mikasa as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

The anime is an action-fantasy series taking place in a fantasy world where espers proliferate in the Academy City of Japan. The majority of this city consists of young people experimenting with their esper powers, but the anime is centered around the anomaly, Touma Kamijou, who doesn't have any powers.

However, his powers (the Imagine Breaker) give him the ability to negate others' abilities. One day, Kamijou encounters the Index Librorum Prohibitorum, a young girl being chased by a secret organization called the Index. So starts the journey of Kamijou as he uncovers the mysteries of the supernatural.

