MF Ghost season 3 announces 2026 release with PV

MF Ghost season 3 is set to premiere in 2026. This was announced at the end of a promotional video shared on Sunday, February 16, 2025, which commemorated the end of the original manga series. Notably, the third season was announced after the second installment's conclusion on December 23, 2024.

Produced by Felix Film, MF Ghost anime serves as an adaptation of Shuichi Shigeno's eponymous manga about car racing. The manga is a sequel to the Initial D, which centers around a similar street car racing concept. Shigeno-san's manga has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine since September 2017. The manga concluded its seven-and-a-half-year run on February 17, 2025.

A commemorative video on the original manga's ending confirms MF Ghost season 3's 2026 release window

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, the official staff unveiled a promotional video, commemorating the end of Shuichi Shigeno's MF Ghost manga series. The series ended with its final chapter on February 17, 2025, in the 12th issue of Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine. The short clip confirmed that MF Ghost season 3 will be released in 2026. However, an exact release date is yet to be announced.

The promotional video features many heated race scenes between Kanata Katagiri and his rivals, illustrated in Shuichi Shigeno's manga for seven and a half years. In addition, the short clip included parts of the main narrative from the MF Ghost season 3, focusing on his car Toyota 86.

Along with the promotional video, Naoyuki Onda, the anime's chief animation director and character designer, drew an illustration commemorating the conclusion of Shuichi Shigeno's manga series. The illustration depicts Natsuko Katagiri, Ren Saionji, Ogata, and others, with the caption, "The series is over!!"

In addition, the anime's official X account have shared special comments on the manga's ending from the anime's voice primary voice actors, including Yuuma Uchida (Kanata Katagiri), Ayane Sakura (Ren Saionji), Daisuke Ono (Shun Aiba), Hiroshi Kamiya (Michael), Ryota Osaka (Koki), and the staff members, including the director, Tomohito Naka, the chief animation director, Naoyuki Onda, and others.

The previous cast and staff members are set to reprise their roles in MF Ghost season 3. Notably, the first season aired in October 2023 on Tokyo MX, RKB Mainichi Broadcasting, and BS11 channels in Japan. A sequel was released on October 6, 2024. Crunchyroll streams both seasons with English sub and dub.

Kanata Katagiri in the anime (Image via Felix Film)

Produced by Felix Film, MF Ghost season 3 will cover the Peninsula Arc from the original manga, and likely adapt the events from chapters 110 to 140. As such, the third installment will explore Katagiri's final race at the Peninsula Manazuru.

