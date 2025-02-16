Laid-Back Camp creator's Mono anime reveals ending theme and more via first PV

On February 16, 2025, Mono anime unveiled its first promotional video, unveiling more staff members and theme song artists. The promotional video also teased the anime footage for the first time. The anime is set to be released in April 2025, animated by animation studio Soigne.

Ad

Mono anime is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Afro. The manga started its serialization in May 2017 and is currently ongoing. The series has 4 volumes in serialization (1 of which has been serialized in English).

Afro's Mono anime reveals its first promotional video

Ad

Trending

The PV for Mono anime commenced with a focus on Satsuki and shared her touching monologue where she explained her life. The PV then shifted to her life events where she traveled across various parts of her city.

The PV also introduced the other supporting characters through their character cards and ended with voice actors narrating the series' release window (April 2025). The anime is set for an early airing in Yamanashi Prefecture's Kofu City (as the city's setting is used in the manga/anime).

Ad

The promotional video also announced the series' ending theme song, titled Weekend Roll, which will be performed by halca (the opening theme song for Rent-a-Girlfriend). The singer also shared her thoughts on Mono anime and her role as the theme song artist. The artist claimed that her song for the anime was the first time she created a song using an 'image.'

The newly announced staff members include Ogawa Kohei (Animation Assistant for Zom100: Bucket List of the Dead) as the CG director, Hajime Hyakkoku (music composer for K-On!) as the music composer, Naoya Morotomi (key animator for Jujutsu Kaisen) as the assistant director, and Sakura Komatsu (color designer for Blue Lock) as the color director.

Ad

The main voice casting for the anime includes Satsuki Amamiya voiced by Haruna Mikawa (Jinah from Solo Leveling), Sakurako Shikishima by Hikaru Tono (Anna from Makeine), An Kiriyama by Aoi Koga (Kaguya from Kaguya-sama: Love is War), Kako Komada by Maki Kawase (Hana from Ao Ashi), and Haruno Akiyama by Reina Ueda (Chinatsu from Blue Box).

Mono anime synopsis

Satsuki as seen in the anime trailers (Image via Soigne)

The anime is a comedy-adventure series centered around two high school clubs, the cinema and photography clubs, that are at risk of getting shut down due to a lack of members. However, at the last minute, these clubs merge and form the Cinephoto club.

Ad

Even though these clubs managed to stay alive, what activities could they possibly do as a merged club? The three members of this merged club (Satsuki, An, and Sakurako) spend every day, exploring Japan and using both cinematic and photographic tools to capture its beauty, hoping to show the school something 'unique.'

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback