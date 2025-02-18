Wind Breaker chapter 171: The Furin Boys enjoy a reunion at Sakura's place

Wind Breaker chapter 171 was expected to continue the wrap-up of the Noroshi Arc with a focus on another side of Furin. This time, the focus was on the first years as everyone visited Sakura's home for a reunion. Nirei and Suou even brought tea to relax, even though Sakura wasn't ready to welcome anyone to his room.

Ad

Afterward, everyone visited the mall and had drinks. There, the Furin boys met Kiryu's older sister, Akari, who was visiting the mall alongside her friend. However, the person she considered a friend didn't have any bright aims with Akari so the Furin boys scared him away. At the end of the chapter, Akari invites Sakura and the other boys to Kiryu's house.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from Wind Breaker chapter 171.

Ad

Trending

Wind Breaker chapter 171: The first-year boys enjoy a good time at Sakura's and the mall

Nirei and Suou as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 171, titled A Happy Gathering, commenced with a focus on Sakura's home where he sat in his room. However, he was not alone as Kiryu, Nirei, Suou, and Tsuguera were also in his room without Sakura's consent.

Ad

While Kiryu and Tsuguera were visiting for recreational purposes, Suou and Nirei wanted to check Sakura's condition. Suou immediately noticed that the gas can of Sakura's stove was empty, due to which the male protagonist was surviving on cup noodles. So, they pulled out tea packets to create a claiming atmosphere.

Sakura as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

This saw Sakura getting pissed more than before and he advised that everyone visit some place outside. So, Wind Breaker chapter 171 saw everyone visit a nearby mall. As expected, this was Sakura's first time visiting the mall with his friends and they made sure that the male protagonist enjoyed this visit.

Ad

After spending hours shopping for new clothes, the boys stopped at the food corner where Sakura tried a Frappuccino for the first. As expected, his reaction to the drink was priceless.

Kiryu and his sister as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

Everyone else also got refreshments of their choice. Suou didn't get much because, according to him, he was on a diet. As everyone enjoyed their refreshments, Wind Breaker chapter 171 saw Kiryu getting restless after witnessing something.

Ad

Surprisingly, Kiryu's sister was also in the mall shopping with a male friend. After witnessing her brother, Kiryu's sister rushed towards the Furin Boys. Her name was Akari and she shared facial features with her brother. Even though Kiryu was worried that she might be with her boyfriend, Akari cleared that the boy was only her friend.

Kiryu and his sister as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

However, the boy didn't have a good nature as he considered Akari gullible and might be planning on doing something immoral to her. So, with a serious gaze, Wind Breaker chapter 171 saw the Furin boys scaring the boy away. After the boy left, Akari joined the Furing boys in their hangout.

Ad

After some time, Wind Breaker chapter 171 saw Akari invite the Furin boys to her house as they were kind enough to be friends with Kiryu. Kiryu's expression changed drastically after his sister invited his friends but he didn't say no to his classmates visiting his house.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback