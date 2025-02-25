My Dress-Up Darling chapter 115 (finale): Release date and time, countdown, and more

My Dress-Up Darling chapter 115 will be released on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 12 am JST. As announced a few days ago, this chapter will be the series' final chapter. International fans can read the chapter on Square Enix's official app, Manga UP!
The previous installment saw Gojo and Marin visit a nearby beach after their final exams concluded. There, Gojo expressed his feelings of disbelief over how he was dating Kitagawa, even though he considered her an otherworldly being on their first interaction. In response, Marin claimed that she was always with Gojo and wanted to spend the rest of her life with the male protagonist.
My Dress-Up Darling chapter 115 release date and time
My Dress-Up Darling chapter 115 is set to be released on March 21, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time. The release date and time of the upcoming chapter will vary according to different time zones:
Where to read My Dress-Up Darling chapter 115?
Square Enix's Manga Up! website is the only official way for international fans to access My Dress-Up Darling chapter 115. The manga service is available for fans worldwide and they can access the platform through its website and official app.
Japanese fans can read the chapter through the official magazine release of My Dress-Up Darling, Young Gangan March issue. Moreover, local fans can also read the chapter on Square Enix's Japanese web platform, Gangan Online.
My Dress-Up Darling chapter 114 recap
My Dress-Up Darling chapter 114 commenced with a focus on the protagonists' school as the final exams just ended. Gojo was discussing the exams with one of his male friends when Marin interrupted him and said that they were going to visit the beach. Gojo, helpless against his girlfriend's demands, accompanied her to the station and they reached the beach.
After reaching the beach, Marin couldn't help but control her excitement. While Gojo worried about his girlfriend getting 'too' excited about visiting the beach, he also realized that he was getting used to Marin's absurd reaction. The two then set up their picnic mat, and Marin started feeding Gojo against his will.
Marin then requested Gojo to make a heart out of seashells and Gojo heartfully complied with every one of his girlfriend's requests. As Marin ran towards the water, Gojo felt surreal and spoke about how he considered the former an otherworldly being on their first meeting. Due to this, dating Marin has always been a strange experience for him.
However, Marin totally disagreed with the male protagonist and stated that she was always with him. Moreover, the female protagonist claimed that if they were worlds apart, they would have never met each other. She then expressed her wish to do new things and requested that Gojo stay together forever. As expected, Gojo heartfully complied with his girlfriend's request with a big smile.
What to expect from My Dress-Up Darling chapter 115? (Speculative)
My Dress-Up Darling chapter 115, as announced, will be the final installment of the romance-comedy manga series. The final chapter will close the story with some decisions that might surprise the fans.
Marin might accept the proposal from the cosplay organization and become a professional cosplayer. On the other hand, Gojo might pursue a future as a hina doll craftsman. However, My Dress-Up Darling chapter 115 might also see Marin rejecting the organization's offer and joining Gojo to become a cosplay group.
Related Links
- My Dress-Up Darling live-action reveals opening and ending songs
- Does Gojo end up with Marin at the end of My Dress-Up Darling?
- My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 confirmed for 2025