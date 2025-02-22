Does Gojo end up with Marin at the end of My Dress-Up Darling manga? Explained

My Dress-Up Darling manga is set to end on March 21, 2025, in its magazine's March issue. Fans are concerned about the author's health as the news of the conclusion was a surprise. However, they also want to know whether the series' protagonists, Gojo and Marin, ended up together. So, would Marin and Gojo end the series as a couple?

Ad

Yes, Marin and Gojo end up as a couple at the end of the manga series. After a very wholesome confession, these two started dating. Surprisingly, their date was shocking to anyone as they looked like a couple from the very start. Following their announcement as a couple, these two enjoyed their first date and proclaimed their love at the beach.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the My Dress-Up Darling manga series.

Ad

Trending

My Dress-Up Darling manga: The relationship status of Marin and Gojo

Marin's Haniel cosplay as seen in the manga (Image via Square Enix)

In the early chapter of My Dress-Up Darling manga, Marin Kitagawa realized that she had fallen in love with Wakana Gojo. However, she couldn't muster up the courage to confess her feelings. So, these two continued their relationship as "partners in cosplay" as they continued falling in love. However, there came a point where they needed to express their feelings.

Ad

During an event, Marin delivered a breathtaking cosplay of the Archangel Haniel, bewitching everyone. After the crowd settled, Marin was approached by an agency that offered her the job of a "professional cosplayer."

Marin and Gojo as seen in the manga (Image via Square Enix)

As she tried to make a decision, Marin looked around for Gojo and saw him looking distraught after he heard the offer she got. The two cut contact as Gojo felt guilty about halting Marin's potential when he asked her to stay with him.

Ad

At the same time, Marin also wanted to stay with the person she was in love with. Eventually, the two met again and Marin wanted to know what Gojo felt but she was about to leave when she got no answer from him. It was at that moment that Gojo confessed his feelings for Marin, who jumped into his arms, as she also felt the same.

Marin and Gojo enjoying their first date (Image via Square Enix)

My Dress-Up Darling manga saw Marin and Gojo revealing their relationship to friends and family, but it wasn't a surprise to anyone. This was because they were so close that everyone believed they were already dating.

Ad

They then began their life as a couple starting with a date in the park. While Marin tried to close the gap between them, Gojo wanted to hold onto it for a little longer. The couple then celebrated Gojo's birthday and enjoyed their day before the final exams.

Marin as seen in the manga (Image via Square Enix)

After the final exams, Marin asked Gojo to go to the beach with her. At the beach, Gojo was amazed and expressed it to Marin, noting that he never expected to be in a relationship with her. He told her that to him, she looked like someone otherworldly. However, Marin told him that they were always together.

Ad

These two then proclaim their feelings for each other in My Dress-Up Darling manga chapter 114. The final chapter might see Gojo and Marin making their final decisions about pursuing their careers. However, it is confirmed that they will end the series as a couple.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback